Updated: Luke Strand Named Next MSU Men’s Hockey Coach | Local sports

By Kevin Dudley

kdudley@mankatofreepress.com

Luke Strand, who was an assistant coach at Ohio State last season, has been named the fifth head coach of Minnesota State’s men’s hockey team, university president Dr. Edward Inch and athletics director Kevin Buisman announced Monday morning.

Strand was introduced at a press conference in Sky One Elven in the Eide Bailly Tower.

Strand shared his vision for the program and talked about the values ​​he wants to instill as he answered questions with Buisman and Inch.

It is based on trust. Our group will move at the speed of confidence for myself and for them, Strand said. We work our tails off and live in the moment and stay focused on today.

I don’t think there’s a better gift for each other than being ready. So physically, mentally, emotionally, be ready together.

Strand, 50, has coached in more than 600 games during several stops.

He helped the Buckeyes to a 21-16-3 record in his lone season with the program in 2022-23, which included a first round win of the NCAA Tournament.

From 2017-2022, Strand served as the head coach and president of hockey operations for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He guided Sioux City to a 41-16 season and a Clark Cup title in 2021-22.

Stand was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers (2003-2005), where he coached former Maverick and 12-year NHL veteran Ryan Carter.

He was the head coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 2005-07, prior to a stint as an assistant coach for the American Hockey Leagues Houston Eros (2007-09). Strand’s first stop as head coach for Sioux City was from 2009-2011, followed by a stint with the AHL’s Abbotsford Heat (2011-2013).

He was also the head coach of the USHL’s Madison Capitols (2014-15), and the associate head coach at Wisconsin (2015-16).

Due to the many experiences he has built up a network in hockey, said Buisman. It’s really about the relationships. You work with agents, you work with advisors, you sell student-athletes about the possibility of coming here and winning a championship. He has what it takes to attract top talent to the program.

Buisman’s quest began March 30, when former head coach Mike Hastings took the same position at Wisconsin. Former assistant head coach Todd Knott was offered the job the day after Hastings left, but turned it down. Knott was named associate head coach at Wisconsin on Monday.

Beach was always high on Buismans’ list.

His name came up, it was one of the first contacts and it remained that way throughout, said Buisman. The more we talked, I started to believe that this is our man.

Buisman said this quest was very different from Hastings’ 11 years ago, as time was more of a factor due to the transfer portal.

He contacted Ohio State, Strand was interested and it went from there. Buisman said the deal was finalized on Saturday and Strand signed a five-year contract worth $340,000 a year.

You really felt like you had to keep your foot on the gas. … Sometimes it was a sprint, sometimes it was a marathon. There were some twists and turns, Buisman said. As we approached the finish, Luke remained interested.

Added Strand: It can be fast, it can be furious, but at the same time I was more or less prepared for (the) chance.

Strand spoke at length about serving the student-athletes, and 10 players from MSU’s 2022-23 roster attended the press conference.

It’s been a turbulent 11 days for the returners with two coaches departing. Four players David Silye, Bennett Zmolek, Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy entered the transfer portal last week.

Strand plans to achieve all four.

“I’m definitely having a conversation with those players to see where they stand, what this endeavor has done to them,” Strand said.

One player who does not intend to transfer is deputy captain Sam Morton.

I stay because my family is still here. We may have lost a few boys, but the core of our family is still there. Our culture is still there, Morton said. The arrival of a new coach does not mean that the whole culture changes. He’s going to be part of our family.

Two of the players in attendance goaltender Alex Tracy and forward Brenden Olson played for Strand in Sioux City.

Other MSU players in attendance included Campbell Cichosz, Adam Eisele, Tanner Edwards, Connor Gregga, Will Hillman, Mason Wheeler, and Keenan Rancier.

Olson couldn’t help but smile as he talked about what Strand will bring.

He’s the right piece for this puzzle right here. For this team, Olson said. He brings so much to the culture, to the community… he knows how to build a culture so well. He is such a people person and loves developing and building relationships.

Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.

