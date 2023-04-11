Brain Teaser Table tennis: playing against robots makes our brains work harder

Resume: When you play against another human opponent, neurons in the brain work together. However, playing against a robot server desynchronizes neural activity, a new research report shows.

Source: University of Florida

Amanda Studnicki, captain of her high school tennis team and a four-year veteran of college varsity tennis, had trained for years for this moment.

All she had to do now was think small. Like ping pong small.

For weeks, Studnicki, a graduate student at the University of Florida, served against dozens of players on a table tennis court. Her opponents had a sci-fi face, a cap with electrodes flowing from their heads into a backpack as they played against Studnicki or a ball-serving machine.

That cyborg look was essential to Studnicki’s goal: understanding how our brains respond to the intense demands of a fast-paced sport like table tennis and what difference a machine opponent makes.

Studnicki and her advisor, Daniel Ferris, found that table tennis players’ brains react very differently from those of human or machine opponents. Faced with the inscrutability of a ball machine, players’ brains scrambled in anticipation of the next serve. While with the obvious signals that a human opponent was about to serve, their neurons hum in unison, seemingly confident about their next move.

The findings have implications for sports training, suggesting that human opponents provide a realism that cannot be replaced by machine helpers. And as robots become more common and sophisticated, understanding our brain’s response could help make our artificial companions more naturalistic.

Robots are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. You have companies like Boston Dynamics that build robots that can interact with humans and other companies that build socially supportive robots that help the elderly, said Ferris, a professor of biomedical engineering at UF.

The interaction between people with robots will be different than when they interact with other people. Our long-term goal is to try to understand how the brain responds to these differences.

Ferriss Lab has long studied the brain’s response to visual cues and motor tasks, such as walking and running. He was looking to upgrade to studying complex, fast-paced action when Studnicki, with her tennis background, joined the research group. So the lab decided that tennis was the perfect sport to answer these questions. But the oversized movements, especially high overhead controls, proved to be an obstacle for the nascent technology.

So we literally brought things back to table tennis and asked the same questions we had before for tennis, Ferris said. The researchers still had to compensate for the smaller movements of table tennis. So Ferris and Studnicki doubled the 120 electrodes in a typical brain scan cap, with each bonus electrode providing control over the rapid head movements during a table tennis match.

With all these electrodes scanning players’ brain activity, Studnicki and Ferris were able to tune into the brain region that converts sensory information into movement. This area is known as the parieto-occipital cortex.

It takes all your senses visually, vestibularly, auditory and provides information about making your motor plan. It’s been studied a lot for simple tasks, such as reaching and grasping, but they’re all stationary, Studnicki said.

We wanted to understand how it worked for complex movements like tracking a ball in space and intercepting it, and table tennis was perfect for this.

The researchers analyzed dozens of hours of play against both Studnicki and the ball machine. When playing against another human, players’ neurons worked together, as if they were all speaking the same language.

A contestant plays table tennis against graduate student Amanda Studnicki while his brain is imaged via an EEG cap. The experiment revealed major differences in how our brains respond to human and machine opponents during exercise. Credit: Frazier Springfield

In contrast, when players faced a ball-serving machine, the neurons in their brains were misaligned. In the world of neuroscience, this lack of alignment is known as desynchronization.

If we have 100,000 people in a football stadium and they all cheer together, it’s like synchronization in the brain, which is a sign that the brain is relaxed,” Ferris said.

If we have those same 100,000 people, but they’re all talking to their friends, they’re busy but out of sync. In many cases, that desynchronization is an indication that the brain is doing a lot of calculations instead of sitting still and doing nothing.

The team suspects that the players’ brains were so active while waiting for robotic services because the machine gives no clues as to what they’re going to do next. What is clear is that our brains process these two experiences very differently, suggesting that training with a machine may not provide the same experience as playing against a real opponent.

I still see a lot of value in practicing with a machine, Studnicki said. But I think machines will evolve in the next 10 or 20 years, and we could see more naturalistic behaviors for players to practice against.

About this news about robotics and neuroscience research

Author: Eric Hamilton

Source: University of Florida

Contact: Eric Hamilton – University of Florida

Image: The image is credited to Frazier Springfield

Original research: Closed access.

“Parieto-occipital electrocortical dynamics during real-world table tennisby Daniel Ferris et al. eNeuro

Abstract

Parieto-occipital electrocortical dynamics during real-world table tennis

Traditional human electroencephalography experiments studying visuomotor processing use controlled laboratory conditions with limited ecological validity. In the real world, the brain integrates complex, dynamic, multimodal visuomotor signals to guide the execution of movement. The parietal and occipital cortex are especially important in the online control of goal-directed actions.

Table tennis is a whole-body responsive activity that requires rapid visuomotor integration and raises a host of unanswered neurocognitive questions about brain function during movement in the real world. The aim of this study was to quantify the electrocortical dynamics of the parieto-occipital cortices during exercise using high-density electroencephalography.

We included analysis of power spectral densities, event-related spectral perturbations, intertrial phase coherences, event-related potentials, and event-related phase coherences of parieto-occipital source-localized clusters while participants played table tennis with a ball machine and a human. We found significant spectral power fluctuations in the parieto-occipital cortices associated with hit events.

Ball machine trials showed more fluctuations in theta power around hit events, an increase in intertrial phase coherence and deflection in the event-related potential, and higher event-related phase coherence between parieto-occipital clusters compared to human trials.

Our results suggest that sports training with a machine elicits fundamentally different brain dynamics than training with a human.