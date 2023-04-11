From Out of Hockey to Masterton Nominee





A little over two years ago, Nick Seeler, a defenseman journeyman who had played 105 NHL games in four seasons, needed a break from hockey. ropes, then with the Chicago Blackhawks, left the sport for about a year. He said he needed a physical and mental “reset”. The Minnesota native came back feeling rejuvenated and has emerged as one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most valuable defenders this season. In recognition of his perseverance, the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association named Seeler the nominee for the Flyers’ Masterton Trophy. I am truly honored and humbled to be nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Seeler said. “Thank you to those who voted for me and to the entire Flyers organization for making the past two years feel like home. And of course I want to thank my family and close friends for their support during my hockey journey. Fly flyers! The award is given to the player who provides the best example of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Seeler, 29, is one of 32 nominees (one from each team) for the Masterton. Montreal goaltender Carey Price was last year’s winner. Seeler has been a mainstay in the Flyers’ third clutch. He has set career highs in games (77), goals (four) and points (14) He leads the team with 157 blocked shots and is 14th in the NHL in that category, despite averaging significantly less ice time (14:27) than the players before him. In addition, he is second among the Flyers defensemen in hits and stands up for teams with his sloppy play. Seeler’s plus-1 ranking — on a team with a minus-57 goal difference — is No. 1 among Philadelphia Flyers defensemen. In franchise history, four Flyers have won the Masterton: Oskar Lindblom in 2021, Ian Laperriere in 2011, Tim Kerr in 1989, and Bobby Clarke in 1972. Kevin Hayes was a finalist last year. That gave the Flyers a finalist for three straight seasons. Lindblom had been a finalist for the past two years. escapes Seeler missed the Flyers’ 5-3 loss to Boston on Sunday because he was ill. … Former Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher saved Seeler’s career by signing him. … The Flyers will play their final home game of the season on Tuesday, meeting South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau (71 points in 77 games) and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets and Chicago are tied for the NHL’s worst record with 56 points. Chicago has the tiebreaker. The Flyers will have a lot of say over who finishes last in the overall standings and has the best lottery odds; they play their final two games against Columbus and the Blackhawks. Flyers’ best D-man this season? My answer may surprise you Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

