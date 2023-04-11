Baseball example: Oklahoma – Wichita State Athletics

Wichita State (18-13, 3-3American) vs. Oklahoma (17-16, 3-6 Big 12)

Tuesday April 11| 6:30 PM CT | Norman, Oklahoma (L. Dale Mitchell Park)

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

RHP Nate Snead (0-1, 4.19) v RHP Gray Harrison (0-1, 8.22)

SCENE SETTING: Wichita State hits the road for the first of five straight games away from Eck Stadium, making the short trip south to Norman on Tuesday for a midweek game against College World Series runners-up Oklahoma. Wichita State has already defeated the Sooners twice this season (6-2 at Eck Stadium on March 14, 8-7 at Riverfront Stadium on March 28). program history. The Shockers are coming off a 2-2 week with a road win over #16 Oklahoma State last Tuesday, but a series loss over the weekend to Houston.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO AND ESPN PLUS: KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM will once again serve as a radio station for baseball broadcasts in Wichita State in 2023. “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will complete play-by-play duties against Earlier, with Denning directed participate in the broadcast as a color commentator. The game will also be streamed live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ ($). Live audio, in addition to live stats, will be available for all games at GoShockers.com/listen and ShockerStats.com.

SERIES HISTORY: The Shockers and Sooners have met 35 times, with Oklahoma holding an all-time series lead of 19-16. Wichita State has defeated the Sooners in both 2023 meetings; on March 28 at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Brock Rodden hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-7 WSU win, and earlier in the season, the Shockers beat the Sooners 6-2 on March 14, after five shutout innings of Caden Favors and a late two-run homer by Chuck Ingram to victory at Eck Stadium. Combined with the Shockers’ 18-0 win in the home finals last season, WSU has a chance to win four consecutive games in the series for the first time. The last time Wichita State beat Oklahoma twice in the same season was in 2006, a year that finally ended with two losses to host Sooners in the Normandy region. The two teams also met once in the College World Series, an 8-4 victory in Oklahoma in 1992 that eliminated the Shockers.

EXPLORE OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma enters the game with a 17-16 record on Tuesday after a road series loss at Baylor over the weekend. After an 11-5 start to non-conference play, the Sooners have gone 6-11, though that stretch included a series win against TCU and a pair of wins over nationally ranked Stanford. Oklahoma has one of the most patient offenses in the country, ranking seventh nationally with 197 walks. That number is reinforced by country leader Bryce Madron, who has already scored 41 bases on balls this season. The Sooners also rank in the top-20 in the country with 69 stolen bases, followed by Anthony Mackenzie’s 19 swipes. The pitching staff comes into play on Tuesday with a team ERA of 5.52. Expected starter Gray Harrison went one scoreless inning against the Shockers in the previous meeting. Oklahoma is led by sixth-year head coach Skip Johnson. Johnson has led the Sooners to a 174-120 record since taking over as head coach ahead of the 2018 season, highlighted by a trip to the CWS Finals last season in which the Sooners were defeated by Ole Miss. The Sooners play at L. Dale Mitchell Park, named for the program’s batting leader. The facility will undergo massive expansion and renovation as part of a $30 million project to upgrade the university’s baseball and softball complexes.

COLLECTION TO FORGET: Saturday’s series finale against Houston featured one of the most bizarre half-innings in Shocker baseball history. Wichita State entered the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-3 and retired two with runners on the corners for Houston. What followed was a streak of 12 consecutive batters reaching base safely, as Houston went on to score 13 runs in the inning with two outs. Three different Shocker relievers were unable to record an out in the inning, which was the most runs in one frame in program history.

Grab the opportunity: Freshman outfielder Jade Gustafson entered the weekend series against Houston without a hit since March 19 against Creighton. Gustafson got a chance to start in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday with his first career multi-hit game, highlighted by a go-ahead, two-run triple. He later added his first career stolen base and added a single on Saturday after earning the start in left field.

THE CANDYMAN: Wichita State Friday starter Clark Candiotti is in the middle of a dominant piece that headlines the Shocker weekend rotation. In his last five starts, Candiotti has allowed just five earned runs in 30.2 total innings, for a 1.47 ERA. The right-hander has struckout at least seven batters in all five of those appearances, including a career-best 11 last week against Houston, and has not walked more than two in any start this year. The impressive run has earned Candiotti three consecutive selections to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

MIDDLE OF THE ORDER: It was a low-key run for the Wichita State dynamic duo Garret Pennington And Payton Tolle , which usually hit the numbers three and four places respectively in the batting order. The pair combined just two hits in 22 at-bats against Houston with one RBI total.

OFF AND ON: Wichita State only stole 36 bases in 57 attempts last season, an average of 0.6 swipes per game. Freshman head coach Loren Hibbs made it a point of emphasis for the Shockers to be more aggressive on base, and the numbers confirm that focus. As of 2023, WSU is 48-for-63 in stolen base attempts in 31 games (1.6 per game), and has improved their success rate from 63.1% to 76.1%. The Shockers have stolen 29 bases in the past 11 games, highlighted by a season-high six against Cincinnati on April 2.

MOTIVATED MAN: In his two seasons with Oklahoma native Wichita State Brock Rodden tortured opponents of the Sooner State. In 13 total games against Oral Roberts, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Rodden hits .357 (20-for-56) with five home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored. The switch-hitter has at least one hit in all 13 games played.