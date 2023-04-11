Tarleton Football finalizes details for 2023 Spring Game on Saturday









Football

4/10/2023 17:11:00

STEPHENVILLE, Texas Football kicks off Saturday at Memorial Stadium, fans’ only chance to see the Tarleton Texans in action before next season kicks off in September. Tarleton Football hosts their Spring Game on Saturday at 6 PM CT at Memorial Stadium. It will be “Purple vs. White” in a game that is free to all students and fans. Tarleton treats Saturday as a traditional game day, with Texan Alley lots opening at 9 a.m. CT on a first come, first served basis. RV spots must be reserved, space permitting, by calling the Tarleton Ticket Office at 254-968-1832. Entrance to Texan Alley closes at 2:00 PM Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase during the game. The Spring Game kicks off Tarleton’s annual Founder’s Week, a celebration of the university’s founder, John Tarleton. Highlights include the Silver Taps Ceremony, Oscar P’s Birthday Party, Spring Concert, and the 55th Annual Tarleton Stampede Rodeo. As for the game itself, Tarleton will use the same format as last year where it was “Offense vs. Defense” with a unique scoring system. Offense scores a point upon reaching a first down, crossing the 50-yard line, producing a 15-yard run, completing a 25-yard pass, and successfully making extra-point attempts on touchdowns. The other traditional scores are still the same, with six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal, two points for a two-point conversion. There are 10 ways the defense can score. A force kick, a tackle for loss, and the breakup of the pass are each worth one point. A three-and-out force kick, missed field goal, fourth down stop, sack, and two-point conversion stop are worth two points each. Takeaways from interception or clumsy recovery and blocked kicks are worth four points each. There are four 15-minute quarters on a running clock, but the clock stops at 2:00 in each quarter and follows normal timing rules from there. Last year, the game ended in a 39-39 tie, as the defense earned a point on the final play of the game on a tackle for a loss. For information on Texan Alley, fans can contact the Tarleton Ticket Office at 254-968-1832 or tickets@tarleton.edu.

