Guilford Girls Tennis wants to grow as defending state champions
Senior captain Riley Mullett will be a key part of the Guilford girls’ tennis team’s singles unit this spring. Photo by Welsey Bunnell/The Courier
Junior Kallie Kagan will serve as an experienced captain as the Grizzlies girls tennis team look to repeat their Class L State Championship run from a season ago. Photo by Kelley Fryer/The Courier
Winning a state title places an automatic target on a team moving into the next season. The Guilford girls’ tennis team is no exception, as they head into spring with an emphasis on bringing back the state championship hardware they won a year ago.
Head Coach Chris Marra and the Grizzlies have a roster full of leaders, hard workers and athletes determined to keep the winning culture going.
While relying on strong leadership to lead the Grizzlies to prominence, it starts with the three captains: Riley Mullett (senior), Kallie Kagan (junior), and Gabby Kellner (junior). Each of these three girls has different qualities that they bring to their team.
I think part of what makes them good captains is they’ve been captains over the years, last year they were. They have a lot of experience and we have a big team, Marra said. By having them work together it certainly helps to give them each different roles in terms of leadership. Riley is definitely more of a leader on the field, Kallie is a great organizer and Gabby is almost like the team mom, helping players and giving good advice.
The Grizzlies won the Class L State Championship title in 2022 and were runners-up for the Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) championship. As he builds on that success, Marra hopes his team will focus on growth and development as this campaign progresses, rather than each individual game.
We try to look at it like every season is a new chapter. It’s just a brand new season and we want to try and do our best, play the best we can. That was really our goal last year, to not necessarily win one or two games or win states, Marra said. It was just about focusing on improving and being the best team we can be, that’s how we look at it again this season.
The Grizzlies return the most players from last year to the fold after finishing just two seniors. This season’s singles lineup includes Mullett, Kagan, Caroline Hergan (sophomore) and Molly Peterson (junior).
The best eight of the 16 players compete for doubles. Those athletes are Sophie Gochman-Nadolna (sophomore), Izzy Bowman (senior), Kate DeAngelo (senior), Kellner, Alexie Gipson (junior), Mia Hardy (sophomore), Thitida Khambounhounag (sophomore), and Peyton Lynch (sophomore).
They all played varsity to varying degrees last year, some playing more than others, Marra said. The novice returners are Sophie, Izzy, Gabby, Alexie and Kate.
Although the Grizzlies clinched the SCC Championship last year, Marra is currently uncertain how his team will fare with the rest of the conference this year.
I don’t know what the rest of the teams are like, we don’t know what each team is like in terms of their returning players. It’s always a competitive conference, Marra said. Amity is still great, and they’ll probably end up being the best team in the conference, even though they’ve graduated a few players. Everyone else will give us challenges. Cheshire will be good, Hand, North Haven and Lauralton are always a challenge.
To open the season, the Grizzlies faced Lauralton Hall at home on April 3 and walked away with a 7–0 win. Some key contributors to this competition were Mullet, Kagan, Hergan and Peterson for singles. In doubles, Bowman/Gochman (6-0, 6-0), Gipson/Kellner (6-0, 6-3) and DeAngelo/Hardy (6-1. 6-0) contributed to the victory.
The team got off to a very solid start. Everyone played well from top to bottom, Marra said. We have a very tight-knit team and their hard work in the off-season started to show right away.
The next day, on April 4, the Guilford faced the North Haven Nighthawks at home and won 6–1.
Some of the top contributors were Mullet (6-4, 4-6,10-6), Kagan (6-0, 6-2), Hergan (6-2, 6-1) and Peterson (6-1, 6-1) for singles. On the double side, Bowman/Gochman (6-2, 6-2), Gipson/Kellner (6-1, 6-1) and DeAngelo/Hardy (6-0,6-1) all worked together to take the Grizzlies to a 2 -0 records.
North Haven has always been a tough opponent. We played very consistently in singles. Riley had a very close game against one of the better players in the league and was very close to beating her, Marra said. Our doubles teams played well. Sophie and Izzy faced a strong team and really controlled the game and pulled out.
As the Grizzlies continue to navigate through the season, Marra wants to see constant improvement from his athletes and hopes each individual can grow along the way.
I’m really looking forward to seeing how good we can be. I think that’s what we’re looking for, especially the year after you win states and really want to focus on succeeding, Marra said. I think we look at success more in terms of how good the team feels for everyone. If the team really feels good about being part of the team and they feel that team camaraderie and everything else, then the other piece is just an improvement on how we played last year. You can improve and still lose to teams. I think that’s our goal, we’re looking forward to improving and being the best we can be, we accomplished that a lot last year.
Marra has been with the team since 2012 and is assisted by Melissa Page.
The Grizzlies roster includes Clara Arpie (Sophomore), Alexandra Bobrow (Junior), Bowman, Luciana Brechlin (Sophomore), Hannah Brown (Freshman), Julia Castonguay (Sophomore), Sabrina Chung (Freshman), Makenna Clark (Freshman), Olivia Cowperthwait (freshman), DeAngelo, Irene Esplungues (junior), Katherine Gasparini (freshman), Gipson, Gochman, Hargy, Hergan, Kagan, Kellner, Juliette Kellner (freshman), Khambounhounag, Lynch, Mullett, Sienna Pagano (freshman), Peterson , Katera Prohaski (senior), Ava Scandone (junior), Breann Shelton (freshman), and Veronica Zuniga (sophomore).
Grizzlies Girls Tennis Schedule 2023:
Monday April 3: vs Lauralton Hall at 3:45pm
Tuesday, April 4: vs North Haven at 3:45 PM
Thursday, April 6: vs Fitch at 4 p.m
Monday April 10: Against Cheshire at 1pm
Tuesday April 11: vs Waterford at 1.30pm
Thursday, April 13: vs Amity at 12pm
Monday, April 17: v. Jonathan Law at 3:45 p.m
Tuesday, April 18: vs Branford at 3:45 PM
Thursday, April 20: vs Mercy at 3:45 PM
Monday, April 24: vs. Sheehan at 3:45 p.m
Tuesday, April 25: vs. Shelton at 3:45 p.m
Thursday, April 27: vs Sacred Heart Academy at 3:45 p.m
Monday 1 May: vs Lauralton Hall at 3:45pm
Thursday, May 4: vs North Haven at 3:45 PM
Monday May 8: vs Cheshire at 3:45pm
Wednesday, May 10: vs Daniel Hand at 3:45 PM
Thursday, May 11: vs Amity at 3:45 PM
Tuesday, May 16: vs Stonington at 4pm
Wednesday, May 17: vs Nonnewaug at 4:00 PM
Thursday, May 18: vs Daniel Hand at 3:45 PM

