Sports
Breakdowns, ratings and a marathon shootout as Canada escapes with victory over USA on hockey worlds
It was yet another timeless women’s hockey finish between Canada and the US
Literally timeless.
The Canadians eventually came away with a 4-3 shootout win about 45 minutes after looking like it was headed for an easy win after an empty netter from Laura Stacey put the team up 3-1 with just over two more minutes to go.
LOOK | Rattray scores in gunfight for Canada:
But head coach Troy Ryan said he prepares his teams for anything.
Ryan’s words proved prophetic.
Shortly after Stacey’s goal, American Hilary Knight scored to cut the deficit in half, but there was one problem: the scoreboard stopped working.
KNIGHT MAKES IT A ONE GOAL GAME WITH 0:39 SECONDS REST IN THE 3RD@HilaryKnight | #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/FmVq1KEa7j
Confusion ensued. Canada goalie Ann-Rene Desbiens immediately pointed out the empty, malfunctioning clock. Knight said after the match that she only realized it after she scored.
“I was like, ‘That’s not right,'” Knight said. “I don’t know the protocol for this.”
‘We just like to keep it light’
After an extended delay, Canada challenged for offside. Meanwhile, the clock showed one minute and 18 seconds.
During the delay, Canada remained loose. In fact, forward Sarah Nurse said all the words they exchanged were “probably nothing about hockey.”
After a further wait, the officials came out of the video booth and indicated that the goal counted that play was effectively onside. On the scoreboard, the time was changed to 39 seconds.
That was all the Americans needed. Amanda Kessel tied the game with 3.5 seconds left, stunning the CAA Center crowd and sending the game to OT.
Despite each team getting a power play opportunity, the five-minute three-on-three period resolved nothing.
Are you ready for OVERTIME
Who takes the W?pic.twitter.com/NnK7ZRy8Cd
Desbiens puts on a show on her birthday
In the shootout, Knight and Canada’s Brianne Jenner each scored on their first shots. Then the goalkeepers took over and no one else found the back of the net until Jamie Lee Rattray ended it for Canada in the ninth round.
Ann-Rene Desbiens, celebrating her 29th birthday, stopped eight of nine shooters, giving her 26 saves over regulations and overtime.
American netminder Aerin Frankel stopped seven of nine shots, on top of 33 saves prior to the shootout.
Several teammates called Desbiens a “brick wall.”
26 saves, 8 out of 9 retired in the SO…great 29th birthday for our Player of the Game, @adesbiens30!
26 saves, 8 out of 9 saves in the shootout…quite a 29th birthday for our Player of the Game, Ann-Rene Desbiens! #WomensWorlds | #MondialFeminin https://t.co/dsl1A8HHgd pic.twitter.com/AQ4vPauuFL
“I love shootouts so I was super excited about it, but I think I wish we had won sooner,” said Desbiens.
That might have led to birthday celebrations a bit sooner, though Desbiens said she was happy with the win as a present.
“It’s definitely my favorite birthday yet. Pretty special. Of course I had to make it interesting at the end of the third period to keep that game going. I guess I wasn’t ready to go back to the hotel, she said.
Canada heads Group A
Once the dust settled, Canada sealed first place in Group A with a perfect 4-0 record. The US finished second 3-1.
The North American rivalry is likely to be renewed in the championship game. Given history, it wouldn’t be too surprising if that confrontation turned out to be as chaotic as Monday’s.
“Often it’s whoever learns the most from that game that will be successful going forward,” Ryan said of Monday’s win. “So it’s not about the final, it’s not about playing them again. It’s about who will be the most successful in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.”
LOOK | Canada vs. USA: An Unparalleled Hockey Rivalry:
Canada has now won six of its past seven encounters with the US at Olympics and World Championships, including the past three gold medals.
The Americans’ only victory was a 5-2 victory in the preliminary round at the 2022 World Cup.
“To end up playing in the game against that Canadian team is all you could wish for,” said US head coach John Wroblewski. “I mean look at them. They’re loaded. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re skilled, so I’m super proud of our girls for keeping them at bay and then able to take our swings.” when we can.”
“Look at our team, we’re so young. There has to be faith in that room that they can play with them and hopefully beat them one day, and hopefully that’s Sunday.”
|
