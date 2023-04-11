I beg you to respect me: Fan allegedly steals the world’s No. 1 table tennis player’s underwear from a hotel room in China as he begs for rational behavior





Beijing police are investigating after an obsessed fan broke into the hotel room of current No. 1 table tennis player in the world, Fan Zhendong, and allegedly stole his underwear. Fan said in a post on Weibo that a woman who pursued him for days broke into his hotel room several times on the morning of April 6 after receiving a key card from the hotel reception. He said hotel cleaning staff who witnessed the incident and surveillance cameras could prove the woman entered his room, Beijing News reported. Fan is currently ranked as the top men’s singles player worldwide by the International Table Tennis Federation and is the leading player in China where he is a major celebrity. I have called on my fans multiple times to be rational, keep their distance from me and boycott fan culture, Fan said in the post. This intrusive incident has hurt me a lot. To ensure my personal safety, I have decided to suspend my interactions with individual fans, including accepting fan mail delivery. Fan said he reported the incident to a police station in Beijing’s Dongcheng district, but some media did not mention the reported theft of his underwear or whether the woman had been apprehended. A police document subsequently circulated on social media by Fans friends appeared to show that the police were investigating the matter. It is not the first time that the table tennis player has faced harassment from diehard fans. In 2021, his fans took over an airport in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong when he boarded a plane. They required Fan to sign autographs and pose for photos and videos, making it difficult for the athlete to board his flight due to the large number of fans crammed into the airport. I do not want my personal route to be followed or made public. I beg my fans to let me be an ordinary person, Fan said on Weibo after the airport incident. He also criticized certain extreme behaviors of some of his fans. Your action is not helpful but harmful to me. Please do not activate verbal abuse online under the excuse that you care for me. For some of these irrational people, I beg you to respect me. Please understand that I feel very uncomfortable being secretly photographed and filmed all the time, Fan said. Please watch my competitions and cheer me on. That’s enough. Fan is not the only sports star in mainland China to have been stalked and harassed by fans. Two years ago, a video went viral of a woman forcibly trying to put a hat on the head of Chinese gold medalist Wang Shun at an airport in eastern China. Last year, Wang Chuqin, another famous Chinese table tennis player, was surrounded at a Beijing airport by dozens of female fans who refused to leave his side and demanded to have their picture taken with him. South China Morning Mail

