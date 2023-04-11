Stanford tops No. 21 Texas Tech





Next game: Texas Tech 4/11/2023 | 2:05 PM Pac-12 insider QZSU April 11 (Tue) / 2:05 PM Texas Tech History STANFORD, California – Three Stanford relievers combined for six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight, as No. 8 Stanford (22-7) defeated No. 21 Texas Tech (22-11) 6-4 on Monday night from Sunken Diamond. Nicholas Lopez registered 1 1/3 hitless innings with one strikeout before it Max Meijer threw 2 2/3 with two strikeouts to clinch the win and move to 2-0. Ryan Bruno threw the last two frames and struck out five to earn his third save of the year. The five punchouts matched a career high for Bruno – marking the fourth time in his career that he has registered five. freshman Nick Dugan got the start and struckout six batters on the season in three innings. Texas Tech did all its damage in the second four-run inning, as they scored four runs on four hits. Senior Cole Hinkelman led offensively for the Cardinal, going 1-for-1 in the ball game with a home run, two walks and three RBIs. Hinkelman’s three-run homer started the offense in the second inning and narrowed the early deficit to 4-3. He now homered in consecutive games after launching the go-ahead homer in the ninth to beat Cal 5-3 on April 8. Eddie Park drove in a few runs with productive outs and tied the Cardinal with a sacrifice fly in the fourth before extending a 5-4 Cardinal lead by one run with a runscoring groundout in the sixth. Junior Carter Graham contributed to what turned out to be the game-winning hit, launching his fifth home run of the season to open the fifth and put Stanford on top, 5–4. The homer came off Andrew Devine, who fell to 1-3 with the loss after giving up two runs in 1 1/3 inning. NEXT ONE Stanford will close out the two-game set with Texas Tech on Tuesday when the two teams clash at 2:05 p.m. GAME NOTES Stanford has now won five games in a row and 12 of the last 14 overall.

Stanford’s pitching staff combined to strikeout 14 Texas Tech.

Alberto Rios (1-of-3) and Tommy Troy (1-for-4) have hit safely in six games in a row.

Stanford pitchers faced 41 Texas Tech hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and eight flyouts while striking out 14 batters.

The Cardinal walked six out of Texas Tech’s pitching.

Texas Tech was led offensively by freshman Gage Harrelson, who went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

