How long Covid ruined a tennis prodigy’s dream and a rower’s Olympics | ‘I leave the house every two weeks’ | Tennis news

Just a few years ago, Tanya Dissanayake dreamed of traveling the world playing tennis and winning trophies.

Today, her focus and ambition couldn’t be more contrasting.

“The day I can leave the house whenever I want and not have to worry about the consequences and the recovery time, that will be the best day ever,” said Dissanayake, who is now a former tennis player after Covid took everything away she knew and loved.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about tennis. I think I need to focus on my recovery and live like a normal 21-year-old again.”

Image:

Dissanayake had high hopes for a professional tennis career





She first picked up a racket when she was four. When she was eight she traveled the world alone – her mother sent her to India to help her get stronger – and by the time she was 12 she was ranked number 1 for her age in the world.

Dissanayake well remembers the moment her life changed forever on July 12, 2021.

She was watching a movie with her friend, a few hours later her friend tested positive for Covid, shortly after that she did too.

“At first I thought I wouldn’t really get that sick, and then I did. I still thought I would recover in less than two weeks, like all my friends did,” she explained.

Image:

Dissanayake said she only leaves the house once every two weeks now





“After a few days I started having breathing problems. I didn’t go to the hospital or anything, but I was struggling to even get into the shower, and at that point I knew I had it a little bit worse.

“I think within 10 days it settled down a bit, so I thought it would be fine.”

‘I leave the house every two weeks’

She was far from okay. Fast-forward almost two years and Dissanayake is housebound and when she goes out she is dependent on a wheelchair.

“It’s something I could never have prepared for. I leave the house once every two weeks, just for an hour, and then I need five days to recover.

Image:

Dissanayake said she now leaves the house every two weeks





“I can’t cook, I can’t clean, I can’t do anything. I’ve had to stop my education. I’ve had to stop playing tennis. I’ve had to stop everything I’ve ever known and loved.

“My life is pretty much on hold right now. A few months ago I could barely open my eyes to watch Netflix, so it’s quite different from before.”

When I sit down and talk to Dissanayake, I struggle to understand how someone so fit and healthy has had her world blown apart by this virus.

She’s been given little choice but to accept her fate, adding: “If I think about it too much or like it when you say it, it definitely hits a chord because that’s what I’ve been leaning towards all my life worked.

“Since I was four years old, that’s been my whole life. I’ve sacrificed a lot. My family has sacrificed a lot. It’s all I ever wanted. So for that to be taken away just because of the virus is something that’s not easy It’s not something anyone can ever prepare you for.”

Image:

Dissanayake played at Wimbledon in her teens





‘I loved every minute, but now I feel forgotten’

Last October, at just 21 years old, she announced her retirement from tennis. It’s hard for her not to wonder what could have been, especially when you look at what her compatriots like Emma Raducanu have accomplished.

She recently calculated that she has competed in 21 countries, and as we sit she points to one of her favorite photos in the pile of memorabilia before us – that of her Wimbledon debut.

“I’m so thankful for what I’ve been able to do, achieve and experience. I definitely hoped to play the biggest slams in the world for a few more years to play Wimbledon again because that experience wasn’t much.” people get to do and I loved every minute of it. It’s not easy, it’s not.’

Image:

Dissanayake often leaves the house in a wheelchair





Perhaps the hardest part for someone so driven by process and outcome is the void of answers – despite countless scans, blood tests and expert consultations.

Why has this happened, and even more challenging for Dissanayake and nearly two million people in the UK currently suffering from long-term Covid, is when it could end.

“I think I can speak for the whole long Covid community when I say we feel forgotten, we don’t feel like anyone is trying to understand the virus and what we are going through.

“We feel like no one is trying to help us. No one is trying to find a cure. I feel like I’m left behind in life with all my friends. They are going on with their lives.

“They’re doing what they love and I’m just kind of standing still here, and I just don’t think people take it seriously enough. I take pretty much every pill under the sun. I try cold water therapy.

“I’m trying yoga. I’m trying meditation. I’m trying everything I can, but the only thing that’s going to help my body is time. That’s so hard to accept because if you don’t know how long it’s going to take to get better, it It’s going to be really hard to stay positive and optimistic about a recovery.”

Image:

Cousins ​​was training for the Tokyo Olympics when she tested positive for Covid



How Covid ruined Oonagh Cousins’ Olympic dream

Rower Oonagh Cousins ​​knows all too well how brutal the symptoms of prolonged Covid can be. Today she had to announce her retirement from the sport she loved.

She can’t remember the exact moment she contracted the virus – she felt exhausted and tired in February 2020 as she pushed her body through the final tests for the Tokyo Olympics.

It wasn’t until August of that year that an antibody test revealed she had had Covid. Mentally, it helped to know what was causing her fatigue, but Cousins ​​could never have imagined how her world would unfold.

“I was never that sick to begin with. I was just coughing. I thought I needed a few more weeks to get better, I need a few more weeks and it went on for months, just thinking I needed a little had.” more time to rest and I will get better. We were in lockdown.

“I think if I had been driving to practice it would have been obvious pretty quickly how sick I was, but you’re just sitting at home doing nothing and there are a million reasons why you’re not feeling well at the time. world is chaotic.

“I went back and forth for quite a long time before I thought okay, this is a long-term thing and I’m going to have to adjust my expectations.”

Image:

Cousins ​​said she was lucky to be able to take time off rowing to recuperate





The Tokyo Olympics dream was over, but things were about to get much worse.

“It’s kind of scary when you look back at how normal you make it. I think it was one of my coping strategies.”

Cousins ​​struggled to function at the most basic level, she only had a small window to live her life for a few hours a day and it took a toll on her mentally.

“You’re very careful not to overdo it. Every half hour I thought, how am I? Am I doing too much? How does my body feel? Is it telling me I’m overdoing it or not? I need to go home and go out. rest?

“I find the word fatigue irritating because when you tell people you’re tired it sounds like you just need a good night’s sleep and you’re not actually sick. The way I’m trying to explain it is much closer to close to a really bad case of the flu.”

This lasted 18 months. Like Dissanayake, there were no answers, no cures – every test came back clear, the only answer seemed to be time and rest.

“What’s not well understood is how the disease affects the way your mind works. It really sucks the life out of you. It sucks out your personality.

“It makes you stop feeling joy and happiness for things that used to give you happiness and joy. Just when you are going through something really hard, your resilience and ability to handle it is taken away. So it hits you twice. “

‘My desire to row was not there’

Slowly, very slowly, Neven’s energy sheath began to slowly increase every few weeks.

“The most important thing every day was just being healthy. My desire to row wasn’t there. I think your body is disconnecting from your mind. Your frame of reference just changes.

“There’s a lot of grief that I then kind of processed after I got better when I finally had the space to realize what happened.”

In September 2021, she started feeling like herself again and started thinking about rowing. Cousins ​​started training with the English Institute of Sport team from scratch and her progress has been encouraging.

Research around the virus began to surface and Cousins ​​seemed to determine the long Covid chances of becoming one of the first athletes to recover and compete at the highest level, perhaps even fulfilling her Olympic dream in Paris.

When we spoke last September, Cousins ​​was about to return to the GB Rowing Program and life felt great. Unfortunately it didn’t last.

‘I’m so tired of being sick’

As she began to push her body to the limit she needed to become an Olympian, it soon became clear that the virus had done irreversible damage and she became very ill, very quickly.

Like Dissanayake, she had to come to terms with the end of her sporting dream.

“I’m so tired of being sick. Being sick has defined my life for the last three years and it’s something I want to get rid of and part of the decision to leave. It’s very sad for me.

“I love being an athlete. I love rowing. I think it’s something that really suits me. I felt like I just started my international career and I have a lot more to give It’s always going to be hard for me that I can’t see how fast I can be or go to an Olympics.”

Neven says that while she has been unlucky in the hand of fate that has treated her in other ways, she is grateful.

“I have a lot of credibility as an athlete, when I say I’m not right people believe me. I honestly can’t imagine how hard that is for others.”

“I’m lucky that I got my salary. I’m not responsible for anyone. I was able to take a year and a half off. Most people don’t understand that.”

Since I did the interview with sky sports news, Cousins ​​has continued to talk to doctors to get a better diagnosis of what she has now. She has dysautonomia, reactive hyperglycemia, estrogen dominance, mild hypocortisolism, and histamine intolerance. They are all under the Long Covid banner.

Both athletes hope by sharing their stories to raise awareness of the devastation that long-time Covid has brought and highlight the need for answers. Here are two heartbreaking stories. There are millions more still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after the day they caught Covid.