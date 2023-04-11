Harvard hockey star who led Fidelity Dynasty’s Family Office leaves FMR





(Bloomberg) — Lane MacDonald, who was recruited by the family office of the billionaire dynasty behind Fidelity Investments, has left parent company FMR. Most read from Bloomberg MacDonald, 57, confirmed he is on gardening leave — or mandatory time away from the industry before joining a rival firm — following his departure from FMR, where he served as president and chief investment officer of the diversified investment group. A spokesperson for Boston-based Fidelity declined to comment. MacDonald has been associated with Fidelity, the financial services company with approximately $10.3 trillion under management, for nearly a decade. The Johnson family’s private investment firm, Crosby Advisors, brought him in about nine years ago after he was head of the private equity portfolio at Harvard Management Group, which manages Harvard University’s endowment. He then moved to FMR, the parent company of Fidelity, an investment fund and financial services company. FMR is 49% owned by the Johnsons, who were ranked twelfth on Bloomberg’s annual list of the world’s richest families with fortunes in excess of $40 billion. FMR is affiliated with companies that invest money on behalf of the Johnsons and other Fidelity employees and shareholders. So does venture capital firm F-Prime, which manages more than $4.5 billion and where MacDonald was a director. It invests in technology and healthcare companies and was an early backer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. He also served as a director at Impresa Management, a related group that manages private investments and reported $11.7 billion in client assets at the beginning of the year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Story continues Before he was an investor, MacDonald was known for his hockey prowess. He was drafted by the NHL’s Calgary Flames, but chose to attend Harvard, where he captained the Crimson to their only NCAA hockey championship in 1989. The year before, he represented the US at the 1988 Olympics. He was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005. Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek Bloomberg LP from 2023

