Major League Table Tennis sponsors the NCTTA Championships





Fostering the next generation of table tennis talent in the US NAPLES, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is pleased to announce that it has announced the highly anticipated National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) Championships scheduled for April 14-16 in Round Rock, Texas. MLTT (PRNewsfoto/Major League Table Tennis) The NCTTA Championships are the nation’s premier college table tennis tournament, attracting top teams and players from around the country. In addition to the team events, the tournament will feature individual and doubles competitions, promising an impressive display of player skills and fierce competition. “MLTT’s support for the NCTTA Championships is a testament to the league’s vision for the future of the sport,” said Willy Leparulo, president of NCTTA. “By investing in the next generation of table tennis talent, MLTT is creating opportunities for young athletes with a platform to showcase their talents and chase their dreams.” Table tennis is a sport that requires a unique blend of skill, strategy and mental acuity, attracting a dedicated community of players who strive for personal development and excellence in a collaborative team environment. “The NCTTA Championships provide a unique opportunity to connect with passionate, aspiring table tennis players and highlight our shared passion for the sport. We believe in these athletes and their potential, and are committed to providing the necessary support for their personal growth and achievements outside of college,” said Flint Lane, CEO of MLTT. The NCTTA Championships take place at the Round Rock Sports Center in Round Rock, Texas. Tickets are available for purchase online and more information about the event can be found on the NCTTA website (champs.nctta.org). As an Olympic sport, table tennis continues to grow in popularity worldwide and MLTT is proud to be at the forefront of cultivating the next generation of table tennis talent in the United States. About MLTT Story continues Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee. MLTT’s mission is to provide the best table tennis experience for both athletes and fans. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world and bring with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive. MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are committed to growing our competition and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest level in the sport. For more information, go to www.mltt.com or for press inquiries, contact press@mltt.com. decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-league-table-tennis-sponsors-the-nctta-championships-301793957.html BRON Major League Table Tennis

