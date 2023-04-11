Sports
Daniel Freitag has offers from Wisconsin football, basketball
MADISON Greg Gard was sidelined Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium for spring football practice, and it wasn’t because he wanted to see how the quarterbacks developed.
The Wisconsin men’s basketball coach was on hand to reconnect with perhaps the most unique prospect on the program’s wish list of 2024 recruits.
Daniel Freitag is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson High School with the explosiveness and skill to make him one of the best point guards in the country.
But he’s also a 175-pound receiver/defensive back with the ability to land four Division I offers, including one from Luke Fickell.
Yes, the Badgers basketball and football teams are in friendly competition for a potential elite-level recruit who seems to be in a win-win situation.
I think whatever he decides to do, he’ll have some success, said Jefferson basketball coach Jeff Evens.
That’s Freitag in a nutshell. The coaches who have guided him through his high school career believe there’s nothing the rising senior can’t accomplish. So far, nothing has happened to prove them wrong.
He has eight Division I offers in basketball and four Division I offers in football. He is considered a consensus four-star recruit in both sports and a person of high character who exudes a maturity beyond his age.
I’ve known Daniel for a while, so to me he seems older than he is, said Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson. I keep reminding myself that he’s just a junior in high school because you see him on TV and you talk to him and he seems older than he is.
Daniel Freitag: A point guard with the ability to score
While it’s unclear what sport Freitag will focus on in college, it’s fair to say he’s a more accomplished basketball player. He averaged about 28 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for Jefferson last season, passing former Kansas Jayhawk Cole Aldrich as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
He is ranked 60e in class by Rivals and No. 93 by 247sports.
We had Cole Aldrich, who played in Kansas and won a national title, said Jefferson coach Jeff Evens. He was 7-0 and a freak of nature in terms of body. Dan doesn’t have the size Cole had, but what makes up for Dan is his drive and determination to keep improving.
I think he’s never happy with where he is. He does all the little things like the weights. He watches his diet and with rest and recovery he is just doing all the necessary things to give himself the best chance of becoming the best basketball player he can be.
In addition to UW, Freitag also has basketball offerings from Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Nebraska, according to 247sports. his lists of offerings also include Notre Dame and Virginia, according to Rivals.
He combines the ability to be a floor general with a reliable three-point shooter and the ability to play through contact, something his football background prepared him for.
We’ve always encouraged our basketball kids to play football for that very reason,” said Evens, “but Dan is solid enough to finish even if he gets knocked off his drive a little bit.
Rivals and 247sports list Freitag’s list of football offers as UW, Kansas State, Minnesota and Notre Dame.
I know Kansas State, Kansas and the Gophers were all looking for him as a receiver, while Notre Dame wanted him to play, Carlson said. They are open. If you want to try the receiver, try the receiver, but they would like to see him try safety, and he would be very good at that too.
A two-sided threat on the football field
Compared to basketball, Freitag’s flower as a football player blossomed late.
He broke his collarbone in the first game of his sophomore season and was out for the year. Last season, he played receiver, wildcat quarterback and safety. He completed four of nine passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 54 carries, averaging 9.4 yards, and caught 37 passes for 501 yards, averaging 13.5 yards, with five touchdowns. He also made 15 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.
Carlson not only praised his athleticism, but also applauded Freitag’s competitive drive.
He wants to win. He wants to get better, Carlson said. He’s always asking questions about how to get better (if) Daniel had a bad shooting night, he’s at our gym at 6:45am the next morning because he wants to work on his jump shot.
Last week, Freitag announced on Twitter that he will complete his high school basketball career at Southern California Academy in Northridge, California. The academy doesn’t offer a football program, although that probably won’t dampen interest in Freitag from the Badgers or anyone else.
More:Wisconsin finally came out for spring football practice. This is what we saw.
More:Wisconsin assistant Matt Mitchell discusses pass rush and evaluative specialists, plus more inside linebackers
He’s weirdly athletic. If you watch him play a lot of both sports, you’ll see that, Carlson said. He just has great athleticism, but a knowledge of the game that goes with it. I kind of describe it because he has the things that you don’t coach. Some of these kids who are the DI kids have the natural ability to know the game that goes with their athleticism and that’s who Daniel is. He has those things that we can’t coach.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2023/04/10/daniel-freitag-has-offers-from-wisconsin-football-basketball/70099992007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Four different autism subtypes identified in brain studies
- An American outpost in Greenland renamed Pituffik Space Base
- Why You Should Care That Hollywood Writers Are About To Strike
- Luxury brand VEERT launches its first men’s collection with rapper Jim Jones
- Actor Bala shares his first photo with his wife Elizabeth after the operation | Entertainment News
- ‘LA 2028 excellent opportunity for cricket to rejoin the Olympics’
- South Korea fines Google $32 million for blocking developers from releasing games on rival platforms
- Pakistani Kashmir court removes Imran Khan’s protege
- Akademiks poses with Donald Trump at UFC 287
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Announce Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Departure Tomorrow: Route, Time, Speed | Railway News
- Maya Jama finally responds to rumors that she was dating Leo DiCaprio
- Ministers, regional heads to directly consider return issues: Widodo