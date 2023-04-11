Daniel Freitag has offers from Wisconsin football, basketball

MADISON Greg Gard was sidelined Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium for spring football practice, and it wasn’t because he wanted to see how the quarterbacks developed.

The Wisconsin men’s basketball coach was on hand to reconnect with perhaps the most unique prospect on the program’s wish list of 2024 recruits.

Daniel Freitag is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson High School with the explosiveness and skill to make him one of the best point guards in the country.

But he’s also a 175-pound receiver/defensive back with the ability to land four Division I offers, including one from Luke Fickell.

Yes, the Badgers basketball and football teams are in friendly competition for a potential elite-level recruit who seems to be in a win-win situation.

I think whatever he decides to do, he’ll have some success, said Jefferson basketball coach Jeff Evens.

That’s Freitag in a nutshell. The coaches who have guided him through his high school career believe there’s nothing the rising senior can’t accomplish. So far, nothing has happened to prove them wrong.

He has eight Division I offers in basketball and four Division I offers in football. He is considered a consensus four-star recruit in both sports and a person of high character who exudes a maturity beyond his age.

I’ve known Daniel for a while, so to me he seems older than he is, said Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson. I keep reminding myself that he’s just a junior in high school because you see him on TV and you talk to him and he seems older than he is.

Daniel Freitag: A point guard with the ability to score

While it’s unclear what sport Freitag will focus on in college, it’s fair to say he’s a more accomplished basketball player. He averaged about 28 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for Jefferson last season, passing former Kansas Jayhawk Cole Aldrich as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

He is ranked 60e in class by Rivals and No. 93 by 247sports.

We had Cole Aldrich, who played in Kansas and won a national title, said Jefferson coach Jeff Evens. He was 7-0 and a freak of nature in terms of body. Dan doesn’t have the size Cole had, but what makes up for Dan is his drive and determination to keep improving.

I think he’s never happy with where he is. He does all the little things like the weights. He watches his diet and with rest and recovery he is just doing all the necessary things to give himself the best chance of becoming the best basketball player he can be.

In addition to UW, Freitag also has basketball offerings from Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Nebraska, according to 247sports. his lists of offerings also include Notre Dame and Virginia, according to Rivals.

He combines the ability to be a floor general with a reliable three-point shooter and the ability to play through contact, something his football background prepared him for.

We’ve always encouraged our basketball kids to play football for that very reason,” said Evens, “but Dan is solid enough to finish even if he gets knocked off his drive a little bit.

Rivals and 247sports list Freitag’s list of football offers as UW, Kansas State, Minnesota and Notre Dame.

I know Kansas State, Kansas and the Gophers were all looking for him as a receiver, while Notre Dame wanted him to play, Carlson said. They are open. If you want to try the receiver, try the receiver, but they would like to see him try safety, and he would be very good at that too.

A two-sided threat on the football field

Compared to basketball, Freitag’s flower as a football player blossomed late.

He broke his collarbone in the first game of his sophomore season and was out for the year. Last season, he played receiver, wildcat quarterback and safety. He completed four of nine passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 54 carries, averaging 9.4 yards, and caught 37 passes for 501 yards, averaging 13.5 yards, with five touchdowns. He also made 15 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.

Carlson not only praised his athleticism, but also applauded Freitag’s competitive drive.

He wants to win. He wants to get better, Carlson said. He’s always asking questions about how to get better (if) Daniel had a bad shooting night, he’s at our gym at 6:45am the next morning because he wants to work on his jump shot.

Last week, Freitag announced on Twitter that he will complete his high school basketball career at Southern California Academy in Northridge, California. The academy doesn’t offer a football program, although that probably won’t dampen interest in Freitag from the Badgers or anyone else.

He’s weirdly athletic. If you watch him play a lot of both sports, you’ll see that, Carlson said. He just has great athleticism, but a knowledge of the game that goes with it. I kind of describe it because he has the things that you don’t coach. Some of these kids who are the DI kids have the natural ability to know the game that goes with their athleticism and that’s who Daniel is. He has those things that we can’t coach.