Weightlifters, tennis, track athletes dominate Huge 10 poll





Track and tennis had provincial tournaments, while boys’ weightlifting is already in the middle of the postseason. Top performances in these sports, including district and school records and personal bests, highlight this week’s list of 10 nominees. Last week, Winter Haven softball player Mariah Dawkins was the leading voter in the Tremendous 10 poll with 43.1 percent of the vote, followed by Ridge Community’s Adrain Rogers with 28.9 percent. Rounding out the top 10 are Lake Wales’ Bailey Dykes, Lake Region’s Kirsten Aldridge, Lake Wales’ Simon Scharff, Lakeland’s Micheal Walker, Lakeland Christian’s Colby Brewington, George Jenkins’ Jaa’Ln McBridge, George Jenkins’ Maddie Dutz and Lakeland’s Luke Mowrer. Here are this week’s nominees: George Jenkins sophomore Chelsea Williams (girls’ track & field) set a district record and a school record, winning four events at the Polk County Track and Field Championship. She broke her own county record with a jump of 19-07.75 in the long jump and then broke her school record by running 1:04.47 in the 400 hurdles. She also won the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Auburndale freshman McKenna Batilla (girls’ tennis) won the No. 1 girls’ singles title at the Polk County Tennis Tournament. First she beat Davenport’s Norimar Ortiz in the East final and then McKeel’s Jada Hutto in the overall final. Lakeland senior Larry Jones (boys’ weightlifting) won the 238-pound weight class in the traditional and Olympic competitions at the Class 3A, Region 3 meeting. He lifted 695 pounds in traditional and 530 pounds in Olympic. George Jenkins sophomore Nikolas Kumria (boys’ tennis) won the boys’ No. 1 singles title at the Polk County Tennis Tournament. He beat Tanner Simpson of Geneva Classical in the West final and then defeated Max Bruschayt of All Saints in the overall final. Auburndale Junior Gavin Chastain (boys weightlifter) was the wrestler of the match for the traditional and Olympic competitions at the 2A-3 regional meeting. He won the 139 pound weight class in both competitions with total lifts of 515 pounds and 450 pounds, respectively. More:Boys Weightlifting: Lake Wales captures team titles at 2A-3 regional meet More:Williams, Hernandez lead George Jenkins’ streak of team titles on the county track More:Jenkins’ Kumria, while Auburndale’s McKenna Battilla took titles at no. 1 single George Jenkins Sr King Hernandez (boys’ track and field) won the 100 (14.46), 200 (22.07) and 400 (48.59) at the Polk County Championship. His time in the 400 meters was a personal best. Lake Wales senior Trent Grotjan (boys’ weightlifting) won both the traditional and Olympic competitions at the 2A-3 regional meeting. He won at 199 pounds with total lifts of 590 pounds and 495 pounds, respectively. George Jenkins Sr Bo Seymour (baseball) pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over Mitchell. He gave up only four hits and struckout 13 batters with only one walk, ending the game with a consecutive strikeout in the seventh. For the season, Seymour has a 0.98 ERA in 35 2/3 innings. Haines City Gael Guzman (boys’ weightlifting) won the 119-pound traditional and the Olympic competitions in the 3A-3 regional meeting. He finished with total lifts of 375 pounds and 305 pounds, respectively. Lake Gibson sophomore Braden Seymour (softball) went 6 for 10 with a home run, nine RBIs and six runs scored, as well as pitching three innings while striking out seven. For the season, she hits .386. Send huge 10 nominations to roy.fuoco@theledger.com.

