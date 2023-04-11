Human brains work harder when they play sports against robots, research shows





Human brains work harder when using robots to exercise, University of Florida (UF) scientists have said.

The team found that table tennis players’ brains react in different ways to human or machine opponents. With a ball machine, players’ brains tended to struggle in anticipation of the next serve, but found it much easier when facing a human opponent and the obvious signals they give off prior to a serve. The findings could have implications for sports training, the researchers said, suggesting that human opponents provide a realism that can’t be replaced by machine helpers. Robots are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. You have companies like Boston Dynamics that build robots that can interact with humans and other companies that build socially supportive robots that help the elderly, said Daniel Ferris, a professor of biomedical engineering at UF. The interaction between people with robots will be different than when they interact with other people. Our long-term goal is to try to understand how the brain responds to these differences.



Image credit: University of Florida The researchers originally started the project with tennis, but the oversized movements — particularly high overhand controls — proved to be an obstacle for the burgeoning technology used in the study. We literally brought things back to table tennis and asked the same questions we had for tennis before, Ferris added. The smaller movements of table tennis still required innovation to compensate and they had to double the number of electrodes in a typical brain scan cap to 120. Each bonus electrode controlled the rapid head movements during a table tennis match. The electrodes were able to capture fine details of participants’ brain activity as they played a quick game of table tennis and analyzed the brain region that converts sensory information into movement. It takes all your senses visually, vestibularly, auditory and provides information about making your motor plan. It’s been widely studied for simple tasks, such as reaching and grasping, but they’re all stationary, said researcher Amanda Studnicki. We wanted to understand how it worked for complex movements like tracking a ball in space and intercepting it, and table tennis was perfect for this. The researchers analyzed dozens of hours of play against both Studnicki and the ball machine. When playing against another human, players’ neurons worked together, as if they were all speaking the same language. In contrast, when players faced a ball serving machine, the neurons in their brains were out of alignment, which is known as desynchronization. If we have 100,000 people in a football stadium and they all cheer together, it’s like synchronization in the brain, which is a sign that the brain is relaxed, Ferris said. If we have those same 100,000 people, but they’re all talking to their friends, they’re busy but out of sync. In many cases, that desynchronization is an indication that the brain is doing a lot of calculations instead of sitting still and doing nothing. The team suspects that the players’ brains were so active while waiting for robot services because the machines give no clue as to what to do next. This suggests that the human brain processes these two experiences very differently and that training with a machine may not provide the same experience as playing against a real opponent. I still see a lot of value in practicing with a machine, Studnicki said, but I think machines will evolve over the next 10 or 20 years and we may see more natural behaviors for players to practice against.

