Men’s Basketball to Play in Asheville Championship Tournament





COLLEGE PARK, MD The field for the Asheville Championship was announced this morning with the early season MTE featuring Maryland, Clemson, Davidson and UAB on November 10-12 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville in North Carolina. Play times and television assignments will be announced later. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from April 17, 2023 and can be purchased atwww.ashevillechampionship.com. This is the third year for the early season tournament which first started in 2021. Minnesota claimed the first title, while Louisiana won last season. The Asheville Championship was founded by KemperLesnik, who also operates the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and manages the events portion of the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games. Clemson is coming off a 23-11 campaign with a 14-6 mark in ACC play. The Tigers fell in the semi-finals of the ACC Championship before ending their season in the first round of the NIT. Davidson (16-16, 8-10 A-10) fell in the Atlantic 10 Championship Quarterfinals last season, a rare off-season for a program that has reached five NCAA tournament titles since 2012, along with four NIT berths. UAB posted a 29-10 record in 2022-2023, highlighted by a run to the NIT Championship game. The 29 wins were a program record, while reaching the NIT title game was also a first for the program. The Terps won the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship last season at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena as part of their 22-13 campaign. Maryland defeated Saint Louis and Miami in the event as part of its 8-0 start to the season. It marked the Terps’ 33edregular season tournament championship and first since winning the Orlando Invitational title in 2019. North Carolina legend and Asheville native coach Roy Williams is the official ambassador of the Asheville Championship. Williams is committed to growing and expanding the event into a premier early-season championship featuring top basketball programs from around the country. Coach Dave Odom will once again serve as the official president of the Asheville Championship. The former National Coach of the Year and three-time Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year at Wake Forest has overseen tournament relations for the Asheville Championship since its inception and, since 2009, for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/4/11/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-to-play-in-asheville-championship-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related