‘LA 2028 excellent opportunity for cricket to rejoin the Olympics’





Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph reiterated his belief that Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) cricket “can provide an excellent opportunity to re-enter the Summer Olympics sports program in style.” He officially supported the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) campaign for inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

Joseph also spoke of the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies, saying it would “lay the groundwork” for cricket’s Olympic return. “We strongly believe that the inclusion of sport in the program will have far-reaching implications for the development of sport, youth and peaceful communities in our region,” said Joseph. “The T20 format, in particular, has provided clear appeal and appeal to both men and women,” he added. Speaking of the format, Joseph said, “The competition format is compact and exciting, delivering fast results in a relatively short time, all of which are ideal for multi-sport games focused on innovation, entertainment and universal engagement.” “This sport promises to attract more than a billion cricket fans to the Olympics and open up new sporting and commercial markets worldwide,” he added.

“It promises an incredible expansion of the range of Olympic values ​​and to bring new countries to the medal table,” he said. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Caribbean nations competed as individual teams, and in the past only Barbados has competed in Women’s T20 cricket. The same is expected if the game reaches Olympic status.

However, Joseph mentioned how the West Indies cricket team has played a part in uniting the islands over the years. “This team has been and has been called the embodiment of our collective aspirations, hopes and dreams as it is one of the best examples of regional integration, cooperation and cohesion demonstrated through sport in every part of the world,” said Joseph . He went on to say: “Whatever our fortune in cricket matches anywhere in the world, the peoples of the Caribbean and our global diaspora continue to insist that the West Indies cricket team is truly representative of us and stands for us.” Speaking of the talent being produced by the islands, Joseph said: “The region has produced outstanding players in every aspect of the game, who have risen to the top of the sport, proving we are extremely talented and capable to achieve monumental successes against other highly legitimate world class opponents.” “The sport of cricket is closely intertwined with the historical and socio-cultural fabric of what is now popularly known worldwide as Caribbean culture,” he added.

