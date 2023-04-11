St. Paul law student shares a love of hockey to encourage more kids of color to play

Upon meeting Anthony Walsh, it’s impossible not to immediately like the 28-year-old with a beaming smile.

Adopted as a baby in Washington, DC, and raised in hockey-crazy Minnesota, he grew up playing the sport. Walsh, who is black, faced racial slurs from players on other teams, but the determination and drive that helped him through law school also kept him on track at the hockey rink.

Now he hopes that his book “Hockey is for everyone” will help colored children discover the joys of the game and the power within themselves.

Eye On St. Paul recently met with the third year of the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, the son of Star Tribune staffers Paul Walsh and Pamela Huey, to learn how writing helped him “become the person you needed when you were younger’. This interview has been edited for a long time.

Q: Where did you go to school after coming to Minnesota?

A: Seed Academy/Harvest Preparation. Then we moved from Minneapolis to Edina and enrolled in the Hopkins school district. My parents wanted us to have more diversity.

But I went back to Edina for seventh grade, and I graduated from Edina High School. Then I went to Bethel [University] about three months and was on the hockey team there. But before the season I left to play Junior A [hockey] a whole year in Canada. I had the opportunity to live in another country and meet new people in Steinbach, Manitoba and Brockville, Ontario. I went to [the University of North Dakota] then.

Q: You were 6 weeks old when you were adopted. Why was it important to you to find your biological family?

A: It was important to know who I am, where I come from. To see someone who looks like me. You have all these questions that some people will never ask.

Q: Tell me about the book.

A: This is a children’s book. But it’s a true story. I bring life experience into this booklet that people can give to their children.

Q: Why did you write it?

A: What had happened was that things were going well in my life. I had found mine [biological] family. Things were great. Then George Floyd was killed. If he hadn’t been in Minneapolis, I might not have done this. I kept thinking, This could have been me under different circumstances.

Q: Who is your audience?

A: Me. I wrote it for myself when I was growing up. At the end I have a line from Ayesha A. Siddiqi that says “Be the person you needed when you were younger.” I had an interview where I was asked, “Why don’t we have more African Americans playing hockey?” Because we don’t have African Americans playing hockey. Maybe one day they’ll see a black kid in “Hockey is for Everyone” and say, “I want to play hockey.”

Q: What year are your rights in?

A: I’m graduating from Mitchell Hamline in about two months.

Q: What then? What are you interested in?

A: At one point I wanted to become a lawyer and fight against injustice. … But then I thought, “Why work somewhere else when I can make a difference in my own backyard?” After George Floyd happened, I asked, “How do we stop it? How do we prevent this from ever happening again?”

[The book] give me a platform.

Q: Are you going to take the bar exam?

A: I intend to, but right now I have to coach at a hockey camp at St. Cloud State University. It’s called the hockey for everyone camp. I plan to take the bar next.

Q: Will you be a lawyer who writes or a writer who studies law?

A: Currently a writer who has studied law. I want to use the platform developed to jump to [writing]. Tell a story. I’ve had people come to me and say, “I wasn’t confident in my own story until I heard yours.” I just keep telling stories.

People have shared them [painful] experiences with me. I know what that’s like. But I’ve had positives and I want that story out there. I struggled, but I came out the other side.

Q: What’s the next book?

A: It’s called “Hockey Is For Everyone: Anthony Goes To Camp.” Jason is the antagonist in the first book. In the second book, Anthony and Jason go to summer camp and you see them develop a friendship. They know what the problem was, but they move on.

Q: What message do you want readers to take away?

A: Hockey is for everyone, but hey, everything is for everyone. There is no space that is exclusive. That you can’t be kept out of a room because you look a certain way.

Q: What is your best hockey memory?

A: Winning a state championship while all my friends were growing up. Another would be winning a Park Board championship [coaching] for North Commons.

Then a young child came up to me in the Little Wild Hockey is for me camp. He had never skated before and after a month he was flying over the ice. He is now a hockey player. He’s got dreadlocks and all that stuff, but he’s going to be a great hockey player.