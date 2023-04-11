Sports
Virginias Owens leads the All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Team
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia graduate Owayne Owens has been selected for the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Indoor Track & Field and will lead the sport’s 2022-23 All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday.
Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Owens is coming off an indoor season in which he earned first-team All-ACC honors in the triple jump and added an exclamation mark with a personal best of 16.69 meters (54-9.25). earning a bronze medal at last month’s NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The latter effort marked Owen’s highest finish at an NCAA Championship meeting and earned first-team All-America honors for the second consecutive season. Also named the Southeast Region Field Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA, Owens ranks second on Virginia’s all-time indoor triple jump list.
Academically, Owens is pursuing his graduate degree in public policy and leadership after an outstanding undergraduate tenure at Virginia where he was named first-team Academic All-America, second-team Academic All-America, and earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors. He is a four-time All-ACC Academic team selection and a four-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll. He is the first Virginia track and field student-athlete to win the ACC Scholar-Athlete award for the indoor season and fourth overall.
Owens is one of a record number of student-athletes to be recognized on the 2022-23 All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 over the academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.
ACC Mens Indoor Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year
Owayne Owens, Virginia
Name, School, Academic Major
Damon Frabotta, Boston College, Economics
Eddie Kelly, Boston College, Director
Max McQuideBoston CollegeManagement
Jackson Sigalove, Boston College, Political Science
Edward Tristine, Boston College, Management
John Wacker, Boston College, Management
Mason Corbin, Clemson, Gr.- Marketing
Guinove Joanus, Clemson, Sports Communication
Ryan-Matthew John, Clemson, Sports Communication
Jackson Leech, Clemson, Computer Information Systems
Gabriel Ludwick, Clemson, Sociology
Cameron Rose, Clemson, Marketing
Daniel Sullivan, Clemson, Biological Sciences
Alex Teufel, Clemson, pre business
Nate Verska, Clemson, pre business
Jevon Williams, Clemson, Communications
Jide Akinjisola, Duke, Gr.-Management Studies
Beau Allen, Duke, Biology
Ryan Banko, Duke, undeclared
Guinness Brown, Duke, not specified
Rory Cavan, Duke, Economics
Carter Dillon, Duke, Economics
Max Forte, Duke, Biology
Mike Herzog, Duke, Environmental Science and Policy
Tyler Hrbek, Duke, Gr.-Management Studies
Jeremy Kain, Duke, undeclared
James Lee, Duke, Gr.-Management Studies
Alex Rodriguez, Duke, Psychology
Myles Schreck, Duke, Gr.-Management Studies
Chris Theodore, Duke, Gr.-Management Studies
Jackson Walker, Duke, Public Policy
Beck Wittstadt, Hertog, Political Science
Taylor Banks, State of Florida, Public Health
James Rivera, State of Florida, Interdisciplinary Social Sciences
Samuel Field, State of Florida, Sports Management
Patrick Donnelly, State of Florida, Sports Management
Coleman Cronk, State of Florida, Marketing, NFA
Zachary Clark, Florida State, exercise physiology
Leif Anderson, Georgia Tech, industrial engineering
Omar Arnaout, Georgia Tech, industrial design
Jackson Borden, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Parker Buchheit, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Myles Collins, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
James Cragin, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Jamir Gibson, Georgia Tech, Gr.-Civil Engineering
Matthew Mazzacano, Georgia Tech, industrial engineering
Cole Miller, Georgia Tech, Gr.-Mechanical Engineering
Jameson Miller, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Nick Nyman, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Jackson Sexton, Georgia Tech, Business Administration
Charlie Smith, Georgia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
McKinley Thompson, Georgia Tech, Environmental Engineering
John Watkins, Georgia Tech, Electrical Engineering
Ethan Alyea, Louisville, Health & Human Performance-Exercise Science
Adam Axelrod, Louisville, Computer Information Systems
Trae Burns, Louisville, sports administration
Dylan Christian, Louisville, Psychology
Jorge Contreras, Louisville, Health & Human Performance-Exercise Science
Erik Fertig, Louisville, Middle/High School
Bryan Hudson, Louisville, Finance
Robert Joseph, Louisville, Psychology
Isaac Kiprop, Louisville, Public Health
Jason Krell, Louisville, sports administration
Ty McPhail, Louisville, Computer Information Systems
Luke Nichols, Louisville, Business Analysis
Isaiah Pantiere, Louisville, Criminal Justice
Adar Sheere, Louisville, Business Analysis
Brion Stephens, Louisville, Civil Engineering
Sterling Warner-Savage, Louisville, Health & Human Performance-Exercise Science
Decio Andrade, Miami, Gr.-Business Analytics
Ray Berberena, Miami, Criminology
Austen Cannon, Miami, Management
Dillon Fields, Miami, Marketing
Jalen Gordon, Miami, Biology
Sincere Rhea, Miami, Broadcast Journalism
Justin Rittenhouse, Miami, Biology
Russell Robinson, Miami, Sports Administration
Patrick Anderson, North Carolina, Environmental Studies
Blaise Atkinson, North Carolina, undecided
Will Coogan, North Carolina, Biology
Bryce Kazmaier, North Carolina, undeclared
Tyler Mayerhoff, North Carolina, undeclared
Aiden Neal, North Carolina, Environmental Studies
Paul Signorelli, North Carolina, computer science
Michael Spragley, North Carolina, Exercise and Sports Science
Max Stakun-Pickering, Exercise & Sports Science
Ethan Stand, North Carolina, undecided
Spencer Williams, North Carolina, Biology
Parker Wolfe, North Carolina, Exercise and Sports Science
Joshua Brockman, NC State, Business Administration
Brett Gardner, NC State, Mechanical Engineering
Patrick Gibbons, NC State, Engineering freshman year
Ian Harrison, NC State, Electrical Engineering
Zach Hughes, NC State, Sports Management
Travis Koekemoer, NC State, Exploratory Studies
Wesley Larson, NC State, Civil Engineering
Nathan Lau, NC State, Engineering freshman year
Cameron Murray, NC State, Sports & Entertainment Venue Mgt.
David Vorbach, NC State, Geospatial Info Science & Tech
Daelen Ackley, Notre Dame, Management Consulting
Kevin Berry, Notre Dame, Gr.-Business Analytics
Nathan Blachowski, Notre Dame, Finance
Henry Boudreau, Notre Dame, Business Analysis
Carter Cheeseman, Notre Dame, English
Joseph Dobrydney, Notre Dame, Science-PreProfessional
Blake Kusky, Notre Dame, Computer Science
Josh Methner, Notre Dame, Business Analysis
Nicholas Miller, Notre Dame, Gr.-Business Analytics
Nicholas Mota, Notre Dame, economics and finance
Jake Renfree, Notre Dame, History and Pre-Health Studies
John Schuler, Notre Dame, Finance
Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame, Business Analysis
Christopher Singleton, Notre Dame, Accounting
Uri Arnon, Pitt, Not specified
Jack Balick, Pitt, Marketing
Clement Campbell, Pitt, Environmental Science
Darren McQueen, Pitt, Not specified
John Miller, Pitt, Marketing
Che Nwabuko, Pitt, undeclared
Samuel Otis, Pitt, Film and Media Studies
Luke Simpson, Pitt, Not specified
Felix Wolter, Pitt, Gr.-Informatics
Noah Carey, Syracuse, Grad Studies
Alex Comerford, Syracuse, Applied Data Analytics
Silas Derfel, Syracuse, Gr.- Exercise Science
Assaf Harari, Syracuse, Mechanical Engineering
Carlton Landingham, Syracuse, Fr., Not specified
Paul O’Donnell, Syracuse, Gr.-Finance
Xayvion Perkins, Syracuse, Poli Sci/Broadcast and Digital Journalism
Alexander Segarra, Syracuse, computer engineering
Ethan Wechsler, Syracuse, Political Science
Karl Winter, Syracuse, Gr.- Broadcasting and Digital Journalism
Will Anthony, Virginia, undecided
Liam Bellamy, Virginia, Commerce
Tom Corel, Virginia, fifth year
Nigal Davis, Virginia, Kinesiology
Peter Djan, Virginia, Engineering
James Donahue, Virginia, undeclared
Jack Eliason, Virginia, American Studies
John Fay, Virginia, Politics/Foreign Affairs
Jacob Hunter, Virginia, Environmental Thought and Practice
Derek Johnson, Virginia, Engineering
Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology
Jacob Lemmon, Virginia, Foreign Affairs and Archaeology
Jaden Lyons, Virginia, undecided
Gary Martin, Virginia, undecided
Kyle Mosteller, Virginia, undecided
Nate Mountain, Virginia, Commerce
Conor Murphy, Virginia, systems engineering
Owayne Owens, Virginia, Gr.-Leadership & Public Policy
Wes Porter, Virginia, Commerce
Justin Rogers, Virginia, Kinesiology
Alex Sherman, Virginia, Statistics
Heldi Valikaj, Virginia, computer science
Evans White IV, Virginia, undecided
Ethan Zeh, Virginia, Computer Science
Joey Badalamenti, Virginia Tech, accounting and information systems
Cole Beck, Virginia Tech, Building Science and Management
Ryan Chevalier, Virginia Tech, finance
Alec Fleming, Virginia Tech, Gr.-Architecture
Viktor Idhammar, Virginia Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Maximus James, Virginia Tech, Conservation of Nature
Antonio Lopez Segura, Virginia Tech, computer science
Blanco Molualisi, Virginia Tech, Criminology
Benjamin Nagle, Virginia Tech, Gr.-Statistics
Sean Murphy, Virginia Tech, Gr.-Business Administration
Nicholas Plant, Virginia Tech, Human, Nutrition, Food & Exercise
Harrison Rice, Virginia Tech, Gr.-Business Administration
Jacob Rice, Virginia Tech, Industrial & Systems Engineering
Declan Rymer, Virginia Tech, Electrical Engineering
Jacob Spotswood, Virginia Tech, Gr.-Business Administration
Jack Dailey, Wake Forest, Economics
Zach Facioni, Wake Forest, Gr.-Business Analytics
Jake Goldberg, Wake Forest, Philosophy
Thomas Kitchell, Wake Forest, Communications
Connor Mathis, Wake Forest, Economics
Joe O’Brien, Wake Forest, undeclared
Joe Pearl, Wake Forest, Gr.-English
Paul Specht, Wake Forest, not specified
Rynard Swanepoel, Wake Forest, Black
Luke Tewalt, Wake Forest, Politics and International Affairs
Thomas Vanoppen, Wake Forest, Gr.-Liberal Studies
Andrew White, Wake Forest, Gr.-General Studies
|
