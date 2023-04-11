Virginias Owens leads the All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia graduate Owayne Owens has been selected for the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Indoor Track & Field and will lead the sport's 2022-23 All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Owens is coming off an indoor season in which he earned first-team All-ACC honors in the triple jump and added an exclamation mark with a personal best of 16.69 meters (54-9.25). earning a bronze medal at last month's NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The latter effort marked Owen's highest finish at an NCAA Championship meeting and earned first-team All-America honors for the second consecutive season. Also named the Southeast Region Field Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA, Owens ranks second on Virginia's all-time indoor triple jump list. Academically, Owens is pursuing his graduate degree in public policy and leadership after an outstanding undergraduate tenure at Virginia where he was named first-team Academic All-America, second-team Academic All-America, and earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors. He is a four-time All-ACC Academic team selection and a four-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll. He is the first Virginia track and field student-athlete to win the ACC Scholar-Athlete award for the indoor season and fourth overall. Owens is one of a record number of student-athletes to be recognized on the 2022-23 All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 over the academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.

