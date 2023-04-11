Ben Foster Wrexham’s exploits feel like a Hollywood script

WREXHAM, Wales – Ben Foster has a confession to make. His preparation for Wrexham’s biggest game of the season – and one that would end with the best moment of a career playing for Manchester United and England – may not have been what manager Phil Parkinson would have wanted.

Instead of keeping his head down for an early night, Foster was busy watching Jon Rahm win the Masters.

“I played so much golf after retiring last season,” Foster told ESPN. “My golf has taken over, you know what I mean? So I was up until 10:30 on Sunday night watching the Masters. I was so tired, I tried to keep my eyes open and I couldn’t.

“What will the manager think? Oh, it’s fine. Let’s say I’m the goalkeeper and all you have to do is stand there and yell at everyone. I don’t have to run around all the time!”

LIVE ON ESPN+ (SELECTED GAMES) The beautiful game lives here. Stream top leagues, tournaments and teams.

Sign up for ESPN+ FRIDAY, APRIL 14 (all times ET)

Australia vs France (4:30am)

Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin (14:30)

Rayo Vallecano v Rayo Vallecano Osasuna (3 p.m.)

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich City (3pm)

Foster, 40, is self-deprecating and downplaying his reputation as one of the strongest and most dedicated goalkeepers of his generation, but he can afford to be. He speaks to ESPN on the pitch at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, just half an hour after saving a penalty from Notts County’s Cedwyn Scott in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Diving to the right to push away Scott’s penalty for a corner, which isn’t even taken as the referee called time after the save, Foster sealed a 3–2 win for Wrexham, putting them three points ahead of County. at the top of the National League and that little bit closer to automatic promotion to the Football League.

“That’s as good as it gets,” said Foster, who was a shoot-out hero for Manchester United in the 2009 EFL Cup Final. “As a goalkeeper, making a save in the last seconds, the last minutes like that, from a penalty kick to keep the lead and now have a three point lead with the game in hand… it’s a huge thing for Wrexham and me too.

“That was phenomenal. What a game of football.”

Foster, in green, was content to retire after a brilliant 22-year career, but when his first club came along and needed help, he couldn’t resist. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It also meant everything to Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood star, who bought the club two years ago with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, was at the match with McElhenney and both shared the pain and ecstasy of a pulsating match that culminated in Foster’s rescue. “If I get a hold of Ben Foster, he’ll be on the injury list because I’m going to break ribs, I’m going to hug him so hard,” Reynolds said after the game.

Why is Reynolds so happy? Simply put, finishing top of the National League – the fifth tier of English football – guarantees promotion to the English Football League (EFL). Wrexham have not been in the EFL system since retiring in 2008, but taking that big step up the ladder will keep them dreaming of reaching the Premier League with three promotions left. Finishing second means you face the play-off lottery – Wrexham lost in the semi-finals last season – meaning the stakes between Wrexham and County are incredibly high, especially as the two clubs have 103 and 100 points respectively have collected. Woking are 24 points behind them in third place.

For Foster, the penalty kick means everything. A month ago, he was enjoying retirement and had no plans to return to the game, having made 535 appearances for clubs such as United, Watford and West Bromwich Albion, as well as eight appearances for England. After creating a successful football podcast called “Fozcast”, Foster envisioned his future as a social media broadcaster. But when Wrexham was suddenly hit with a goalkeeping crisis, with Mark Howard and Rob Lainton both injured, manager Parkinson sent an SOS to Foster and he responded by signing a short-term contract with the club that saw him make his senior debut in 2005.

“It’s really special to me,” said Foster. “I was really happy to be retired, but I would only come out of retirement for Wrexham – really only for Wrexham.

“The reason why I came back is because I know the club and I owe them so much for what they did to me. They gave me that springboard to start my career and show what I can do. And then I got the step to Man United after my first run here. So that’s where it all started for me.”

– Stream on ESPN+: FA Cup, LaLiga, more (US)

For Foster, returning to Wrexham was also a matter of old familiar faces in a much-changed club. “Merv, the masseur, is still here from my first spell,” he said. “The doctor is still here. But yes, a lot has changed in the last 18 years since I’ve been here.

“I remember being here when the previous owners were here, who were hounded and chased out of the club for trying to bring down the stadium. It’s that much different now that we’ve got a few owners.” who want to do well. And if we can cross the line this season, there’s no limit to where we can go.”

Foster’s save in stoppage time helped preserve Wrexham’s victory as they chase a return to the Football League for the first time since 2008. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Foster’s winning save against Notts County was the ultimate justification for his return to the game. During the last years of his career, Foster admitted to questioning whether he had the mindset to succeed at the highest level. His retirement from Watford last year was the result of too much football over nearly two decades as a professional, but his return to Wrexham has rekindled his love of the game.

“I just lost love for it [football] a little, to be perfectly honest,” said Foster. ‘I did not get it. I used to buzz away the Saturday afternoon feeling. I was always buzzing about that adrenaline rush I would get because I knew I could do things in games that I normally couldn’t.

“Even that started to decrease towards the end of the season. It doesn’t help if you get relegated every season, but that started to decrease. And I just thought, you know what, I’m not really enjoying this.” just as much as before. I have been retired for nine months and enjoyed it so much. I had a bad time when I retired, but now — I’m not making puns or anything — I just enjoy it for what it is.

“Then when you get moments like today, it’s just, ‘Oh God!’ Really, you couldn’t write it. We have a football club owned by two legends who are both incredible screenwriters. And they wouldn’t have been able to write such a good script, what happened today.”

So now that the buzz is back and he’s showing he can still perform, will Foster extend his post-retirement return?

“I have no idea,” he said after a long silence. “I don’t know. I think I’ll make that decision when it comes down to it. This is like coming full circle, really coming back, but I think first of all I need to reassure everyone that I’m doing this properly .

I don’t show up just to play a few games of football and shoot a few videos. That’s not the point. It’s about helping Wrexham cross the line and get them promoted. That’s the most important thing.”