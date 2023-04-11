La Vernia tennis teams earn district championships

|
The La Vernia High School girls’ and boys’ varsity tennis teams are on their way to regional play, after claiming the District 28-4A team championships on March 29.
The junior varsity boys and girls also took team championship titles.
Regional qualifications
Boys singles Gavin Klein, first; Josh Niday, second
Girls singles Emma Jury, first; Madelyn Reyes, second
Boys doubles Skyler Lindsey and JD Goode, first
Girls doubles Trinity Lehman and Sydnee Staples, first
Mixed doubles Ryleigh Burlingame and Dillon Gray, first; Sara Becerril and Jared Null, second.
Junior university
Boys singles Sump cone, first; Brett Goddard, second
Boys doubles Ryan Bellino and Joel Robertson, first; Dillon Goddard and Jeff Goddard, second
Girls double First Kara Brandt and Vanesa Farrell
Mixed doubles Valerie Farrell and Angel Rizo, first; Emma Mazurek and Robert Noriz, second.
Congratulations!