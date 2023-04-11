Boys Hockey: The search for a new Warrior coach begins – Brainerd Dispatch





BRAINERD As part of Monday, April 10’s consent agenda, the Brainerd School Board voted at its board meeting not to renew the contract of Brainerd Warriors boys head coach Howie Borden. The decision not to renew Borden’s contract was made by Jack Freeman, Brainerd’s Director of Operations. After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to pursue a change in leadership for our boys’ hockey program, Freeman wrote in a statement. We would like to thank Coach Borden for his commitment to our program over the past two years. The time and energy he has devoted to the program is recognized and appreciated. We wish him nothing but the best for the future. I look forward to starting the search for our next boy hockey coach. Brainerd finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 11-13-3. The Warriors were 5-6 in the Central Lakes Conference. Brainerd received the No. 9 seed for the Section 8-2A playoffs, but caused an upset of No. 8 St. Cloud in the Section play-in-game. The Warriors’ season ended with a 6–2 loss to No. 1 seed Moorhead in the quarter-finals. In Borden’s first season as head coach, Brainerd finished 6-19-2 overall and 4-4-2 in the conference. The Warriors were again seeded No. 9 for the section playoffs but edged out St. Cloud’s 3-2 overtime win in the play-in game before losing to No. 1 seeded Moorhead 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the section. I personally believe in the capabilities and potential of this team next season, Borden said in a statement. The team is full of leaders and players of solid character. I believe their success is due to the effort and hard work put in every day by the players, assistant coaches and other support staff. The team has 16 varsity employees who return with one goalie, six defenders and nine forwards. With a good summer of training, they take to the ice to compete. I wish every player nothing but the best and hope to see them play for a Section 8-2A Championship. Borden said a few hockey opportunities have already presented themselves, but his focus is on his family and especially his 19-month-old son, whom Borden described as full of energy and curiosity. JEREMY MILLSOP can be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Covering the sports scene of the Brainerd Lakes area for the past 23 years.

