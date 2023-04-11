BASD superintendent assaulted assistant director at football game, lawsuit | Lehigh Valley regional news

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – An assistant principal in the Bethlehem Area School District says the superintendent assaulted him during a football game last fall.
Liberty High School deputy principal Antonio Traca is suing the district and Superintendent Joseph Roy over the alleged October incident.
READ: Lawsuit against BASD, Joseph Roy
Traca says he was in charge of guiding students at the game between Liberty and Easton high schools on Oct. 14, 2022, when he saw a group of students involved in a fight.
He went over to disperse the crowd, and then Roy, “suddenly and without any warning,” punched Traca in the chest, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court.
Traca said, “Why did you hit me?” and Roy accused the deputy director of “not doing you [expletive] job” and “just watch the game,” the suit says.
It all happened in front of a large group of students, teachers, colleagues and parents, the paperwork says.
Traca claims Roy’s alleged actions are part of a larger reputation for violent and harassing behavior, and the lawsuit cites several examples of that behavior.
The lawsuit alleges that Traca immediately reported the football game incident, as did several students, but that neither the district nor the school board did anything about it.
The district announced in February that an independent investigation into the incident, details of which were not released at the time, had been completed. The board said nothing further would be shared, citing human resources, and no further action was taken.
The lawsuit says investigations confirmed the attack, but the district suppressed those findings.
Roy has previously denied all allegations, calling them “baseless”. He also said his plan to retire in July has nothing to do with the alleged incident or the investigation.
A statement from the school board called the lawsuit “frivolous.”
The full statement reads:
The board is disappointed that this employee has chosen to file a report
frivolous lawsuit in a case the district has already elaborated on
sufficient time and resources, and concluded by independent investigation.
Personnel issues cannot be discussed publicly. However, the District is
prepared to vigorously defend this action, and is confident that it will
prevail.