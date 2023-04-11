Tracks Reid named AAC Mens Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week





Tampa, Florida, April 11, 2023 The University of South Florida Athletics Junior Shevie Reid was named the American Athlete Conference Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the second time in the season, the league announced Tuesday. Reid took first place in the men’s 200-meter sprint at last weekend’s South Florida Invitational with a time of 20.45 seconds, which would be the 10th-fastest time in the NCAA. He also ran a stage in the 4x100m relay that set a final time of 40.62 seconds. Both numbers were among the best times in the conference for this week (as of April 10). The Bulls will split groups this coming weekend. One group heads to Walnut, Ca., for the Mt. Sac Relays, while the other travels to Gainesville for the Tom Jones Memorial. About USF Track and Field The USF track and field team has earned 56 All-America selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021. Roman Beckford won the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championship in the men’s high jump. resident of Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric Jenkin took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus. #GoBulls

