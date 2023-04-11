Cricket beats British officers CC in opener spring season





Score: 136/5 – 137/6 (22.3/25) HAVERFORD, Pa. – After rain conspired to cancel Haverford’s opening weekend, Haverford Cricket kicked off their spring campaign last Saturday with a clinical win against British Officers Cricket Club (BOCC). Junior Eugene Yang and freshman Ishpuneet Singh took the field first and shared the new ball for Haverford. A series of nasty inswingers from the pair proved too much for the BOCC-batters. Yang struck first, delivering an unplayable yorker straight into the stumps of the lead-off hitter. Inspired by his older bowler, Singh handed over another yorker the next to take Haverford’s second wicket. The Fords were in control, allowing just 24 runs on the power play as they took two wickets. The introduction of Sophomore Deep Patel continued Haverford’s wicket-taking streak after the power play. Patel’s enticing spin did just that, enticing the batsman into an ill-timed drive to the always safe hands of Senior captain Samuel Monks. Just six deliveries after Patel’s wicket, Yang ended his spell very fittingly, creating a lead that was safely collected by Junior captain Rebecca Stern. After this flurry of wickets, BOCC managed a comeback, with an 85-run fourth wicket partnership saving their innings. Junior Joshua Corbett was brought on offense and debuted his new, but destructive, moon-ball. As one bystander noted, his bowling “completely embarrassed the players”. [BOCC] batsman” – the visiting batters proved unable to play his tumultuous flight, with a particularly tumultuous pitch slipping under the bat and gently dismantling the stumps. Thanks to an economic opening spell, BOCC only managed to put up 136 runs despite their 4th wicket partnership, a total the Fords knew was still challenging with a sluggish outfield. This challenge was complicated after the quick loss of both openers, leaving Haverford at 22-2 after seven overs. This brought sophomore Sidd Phatak into the fold, who showed why he was Ford’s top points scorer in the fall. Phatak mixed careful drives with explosive pull shots to put together a good-humoured innings. Six-smashing sophomore Nathaniel Moore joined Phatak at the other end and scored an explosive 25 runs on just 24 deliveries, including the inning’s only high. Moore was eventually eliminated, putting Yang in the fold. Yang provided stability in the innings, scoring 16 of 14, including some of the best drives of the day. Ultimately, Yang’s speed would become his downfall, as he would be caught outside the non-striker’s end for a run-out. Phatak continued to be in charge of Haverford’s innings, finishing on 61 runs, not out, as he hit the winning runs for Haverford. His rapid fire 61 came from just 57 deliveries and included an impressive quintet of fours. Haverford’s comfortable win came from 22.3 overs. Haverford will then welcome Merion Cricket Club and the University of Pennsylvania for back-to-back home games next weekend, with the first pitch coming at noon for both games at Cope Field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://haverfordathletics.com/sports/cricket/2022-23/releases/20230411hqdomg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related