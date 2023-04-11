Sports
Broadus and Tjen win seventh UCU WCC Womens Tennis Doubles Honor
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. For the seventh time this season, Pepperdine’s Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen won the University Credit Union West Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week title. Additionally, after a pair of straight-set wins and recent dominance on LMU’s No. 1 singles court, Veronika Miroshnichenko won UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Singles Player of the Week.
UCU WCC WOMEN’S TENNIS SINGLES OF THE WEEK VERONIKA MIROSHNICHENKO, SR. LMU
Veronika Miroshnichenko defeated Portland’s Iva Zelic, 6-2, 6-2, and Gonzaga’s Cate Broerman, 6-0, 6-2, both in No. 1 singles to give the Lions team victories over the Pilots and Zags last weekend. This is LMU’s first UCU WCC Women’s Tennis weekly honor of the season.
Also nominated: Lene Mari Hovda, Saint Mary’s; Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine
UCU WCC WOMEN’S TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE WEEK SAVANNAH BROADUS AND JANICE TJEN PEPPERDINE
In their only game of the week, Broadus and number 1 Tjen won 6-1 against Gonzaga’s Oda and Sosnowska to help the Waves defeat the Bulldogs in Malibu. The duo improved to 13-2 this double season and 28-3 through the 2022-23 season. The Waves tandem has now won UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week honors in two of the past three weeks.
Also nominated: Jordan Harris and Lene Mari Hovda, Saint Mary’s; Veronika Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek, LMU
2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Singles Players of the Week
January 17th: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine
January 24:Jordyn McBride, San Diego
January 31st:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego
February 7:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego
February 14th:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine
February 21st:Iva Zelic, Portland
February 28:Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
March 7th:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine
March 14:Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Pepperdine
21 March: Karina Chao, Pacific
28th of March: Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego
April 4: Nikki Reasonable, Pepperdine
11 April:Veronika Miroshnichenko, LMU
2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week
January 17th: Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
January 24:Jordyn McBride and Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego
January 31st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego
February 7:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego
February 14th:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
February 21st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego
February 28:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
March 7th:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
March 14:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
21 March:Jordan Harris and Lene Mari Hovda, Saint Mary’s
28th of March:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
April 4: Klara Kosan and Karina Chao, Pacific
11 April:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine
