City authorities are weighing demand for pickleball fields

pickle ball a sport that combines tennis, badminton and table tennis is the latest craze in the country. The sport was invented in 1965 but received mainstream attention during the pandemic. More than 4.8 million people played the sport in 2021, according to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That is an increase of 39% compared to 2019.

Local governments are also noticing the growing interest in pickleball. Cities like Portland, Minneapolis and Orlando are starting to invest resources in their local parks to take in pickleball players. However, with all this new excitement surrounding the sport, city officials still need to balance the needs of other neighborhoods that may be better served by other investments.

In an article for Dive into smart cities, Gabriel Galvin wrote, cities’ main challenge is to ensure that pickleball fields are accessible to all residents and that they do not divert resources from other critical projects. Pickleball players tend to be passionate and vocal about the sport, city officials said, risking overshadowing other community needs.

Galvin spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about the popularity of pickleballs and how cities are adapting to the growth. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

Kai Rysdal: See, I learned something in this piece that pickleball was actually founded in 1965, when it was invented. But it doesn’t seem like it’s been in the past, like what, five years that it really took off. What happened that made it so popular?

Gabriel Galvin: Yeah, it’s really grown, hasn’t it? Pickleball became very popular during the pandemic, among people looking for a reason to get outside, looking for something new to do. It is very easy to pick up, it is very social, so it is very popular with families. It really took off. In fact, it is now considered the fastest growing sport in the country.

Ryssdal: And as such, it needs places to be played, and this is happening in my little town in the Los Angeles foothills, it’s happening in big cities. There just aren’t enough courts to go around, and so it’s become an infrastructure problem.

Galvin: Precisely. I mean, pickleball players are pretty passionate, and there’s a bit of a tennis pickleball rivalry in some communities because they’re played on the same courts. So local officials are trying to grapple with how to meet that demand for pickleball courts without, you know, disturbing other recreational athletes or other people trying to get out. I mean, even in the nation’s 100 largest cities, the number of pickleball courts has jumped to 2,090 from 420 just five years ago. So it’s been a really big deal.

Ryssdal: Can we talk about fairness here for a second? Because there are many cities in this country without enough parks, to begin with, let alone pickleball. And now cities are thinking about adding new parks in areas where they might be better served by doing something different.

Galvin: Yeah, I mean, if you step back from this issue and take pickleball itself out of the picture, the core of the trend is really questions about how cities, particularly local park departments, allocate their resources, and where that attention and the investments go. And so that’s where the kind of questions around fairness and access come into play. You know, the solution isn’t for every neighborhood to have a pickleball court, because not everyone wants one. So it’s going to be a big infrastructure issue, as you said.

Ryssdal: So what are cities doing? I mean, how do they make the right decision here, because you have to make a park in a place that people are going to use, and not all places want to play pickleball?

Galvin: Cities, you know, are trying to balance that kind of short-term demand while also thinking about their longer-term needs. Neighborhoods are constantly changing and evolving. And so they want to make sure that the investments are going somewhere where they’re going to be used, you know, not just for the next few years, but for the longer term. So, for example, they do convert tennis courts into dual-use courts. There are some neighborhoods that might have some run-down tennis courts, [they] are being rehabilitated into pickleball courts. And then they also think about their plans for the longer term. You know, when a city is planning a new park or development, they try to decide, OK, shall we put pickleball in here? Are we addressing other needs they have? You know, trying to have a long-term view.

Ryssdal: Yes. Okay. Here’s the $64,000 question: Do you play and are you kinda good?

Galvin: I don’t play, but telling this story actually got me very interested. So maybe I should pick it up.

Ryssdal: Okay. Well, I’ll call you back. We’ll see how you did. How about that?

Galvin: Agreement.