New Broughton football coach Tom McGuire on his unique bond with the players, vision by program

Welcome back to high school. I’m a Tom McGuire, new head coach at Broughton to high school. You took over about halfway through last season. Eh you were in the interim for the second half of the season and then you get the job completely this off-season, uh, I think just take us through that, that journey of becoming the interim and the process of the hiring and now being head coach i mean this this whole year has been a wild ride with ups and downs and a lot of exciting stuff and a lot of hard times and, you know, i’m super proud of all the kids and the coaches and the parents and the run up to those first four games, you know, we had a great start, won our first two, dropped our next four and then came back and won three of four of our last four or three of five of our last games. We went home for the first time in five years. We made the playoffs for the first time in five years, you know, so this whole year has just been a really wild ride and a lot of really memorable, great moments and then, you know, the season ended, but, you know, there still has a lot to do and i just went along like i would come back next season. And you know, I’m very grateful to my administration, my athletic director, the players and parents and coaches who all supported me and I had to wait a little longer but ended up being head coach. And it’s been the dream ever since I stopped playing in high school. It’s been the dream. So as we kick off after this off-season, we’re ready to roll. Awesome. Uh, the guys who get promoted from the inside are already on staff here. They usually have an advantage over the other new head coaches. You already know all these players, with all these guys coming in, they’re coming. Eh, do you also see that as an advantage? But, um, is it also part of the fact that only the kids know you, do you think that’s just going to get you more of them? Uh, you know, it’s all, it all comes down to relationships. I’m in a very unique situation where a lot of these kids I’ve known since they were in sixth grade, because when I was in Oberlin high school, that’s a big, big feeding school of us. And I’ve known a lot of these kids, our starting quarterback this year, I’ve been his head coach, six of the last seven years he played, you know, but, you know, and then of course the JV coach for a little bit, you know, helps with these current Varsi players since that was two years ago. But you know, I think there’s definitely an upside. Right. Because the kids know the people know you, they know what they’re getting, they know what you stand for, you know, and there’s an easy transition or a smoother transition probably, right, just building relationships. But that’s what it comes down to. And if I haven’t built relationships, you know, with the kids for the past four or five, however many years, right. Like maybe I’m not there. Right. So sure, it’s an advantage, but it’s what you do with that opportunity that matters. So last year there were some seniors leading the way, Manning in particular coming in behind. Um But the JV team was also pretty good at 73, right where we are right now in April. Um, how do you look at the whole transition between those kind of leading guys and who’s coming up this year? Yes. So we lose a lot. Uh you know, we’re losing some key players, you know, Manny Lasso McCallum, Wright Carl Harden, Wade Warren, and Daniel Clements. The list goes on and on. Like we had a lot of senior contributors, but I think they’ve done a really good job paving the way forward. Right. Setting the standard, raising the bar to where the guys who move up as seniors move up as juniors on the varsity so they know what we can achieve. This was also our best summer in my last four years. Just in general whether it was participation in the numbers during workouts whether it was the intensity whatever it was overall just the best summer and it translated I mean we had our best year since i’m here and you know what? I’m trying to harp on it right now, guys, imagine we have our best full year and two years, start building on that, right where we can go and, you know, we’re very excited. The young guys coming up, the JB had a great year last year, a lot to be proud of and they probably could have had a few more wins. So I’m very excited about the large group of sophomores we have, it’s a very selfless group. They are very intense, mentally, tough, physically, they just play really hard and they are a lot of fun to handle and watch. So I’m excited for them. But I think our senior class guys and our guys really set the stage for where we want to get to in the future this year at the Varsi. Are there any guys in particular that the state needs to know that the JV guys are coming? They have a lot to prove. Everyone has a lot to prove. You know guys are on Mars this year. You know, we’re going through a transition right now. So things have to change and things will change and things have already changed for a lot of guys. So it’s just about adjusting to the sudden change and adjusting and overcoming. So, you know, they have to prove it and it’s way too early to tell or give them credit until it has to be done. But if I have to, I have no problem giving them credit. Um, you guys are an interesting conference. You have two very good programs. Carl Gibbs. What is your benchmark for the conference starting this season? And, uh, what do you think? Do you actually use those two programs as a guide for you, almost as something to, uh, you know, focus on, build yourself up on that, or you view them as complete opposition. I mean, I’ve gained a lot of respect for all the coaches in our conference. I think we have the toughest conference in the entire state, if not the second or third. I mean, the skill is obviously the gauntlet, right? But, you know, every year, yes, Gibbons and Leesville are usually one and two, but 3456 is a crappy shoot. You know, it’s always really competitive, I mean every game we play with Sanderson Athens and see, I mean, they’re all competitive. So, you know, of course we want, you know, the goal every year is to win a conference championship and to do that you just have to beat the guys on your schedule and some of those teams have done a really good job over the past few years and, and building something and, you know, we’re just, that’s what we’re trying to do. We try, but everyone is different. You know, we’re not Cardinal Gibbons, we’re not Leesville, we’re not Athens, we’re not Sanderson, we’re not, you know, we’re brought and our makeup is different. Our facilities are different. Our tradition is different. So, you know, we obviously take into account things that winning programs do, but also want to be unique to ourselves and definitely play the guys on our schedule. What does your staff look like at the moment? Have you filled in everything? We’re over, we’re over, uh, you know, at this point in the off season, we’re pretty much filled. Uh, we have a new defensive coordinator this year, Chris Bates that I’m excited about, he was our offensive line coach last year. He just joined the staff. You know, I have, I bring back most of the varsity coaches. They did a great job last year and really got us across the finish line with everything that was going on and the JV change and transition coach has done a great job over the past two years, you know, the JB head coach and, you know, he’s part of the reason they’ve done so well over the years, he actually builds a really strong, physical, tough mentality. And unfortunately we’ve lost a few good guys, you know, but that’s just the way people go through high school coaching and find better fits or do other things. But you know, for the most part, we’re going to be doing similar things as an attacker. I thought what we did last year worked really well for us and what we’re trying to do and defensively will look a little bit different but we have a lot of experience, you know, coming back and, you know, I could go through all the coaches, but we’ve got about 15, and I’m really thankful to have, uh, you know, kind of an AJ V and varsity staff, but also a lot of teamwork. Do you have, uh, finally, what do you want this to look like? Just in terms of personality for the, uh, you know, a lot of history, a lot of, uh, fans that’s been around for a while, they’re announcing this this fall. What’s it going to look like? In terms of personality? Well, it’s a little too prom, you know, Coach Dawson, you know, for me, you know, he laid the groundwork, right. Our mission has not changed. Our values ​​have not changed. Right. Teaching boys to be great young men, you know, in life through the game of football, that’s our mission that never changes. Right. Work hard. Have fun. Take care of each other. Be a first class citizen. Never change. And they don’t have to change those things. Work for us and then, you know, for us more is going to the field to do your job, to do it with unrelenting effort, get it done. And don’t be that guy. Those are, those are the things that we follow and that we live by. And you know, my hope for the fall is that we play comfortably, fast and physically aggressive. We’re not beating ourselves up and we’re still on our way. You know, that’s our last year, we lost another transfer and they were a great team and our kids played really hard. But at the end of the year, you know, you have your seniors who are upset, but they weren’t upset because we lost, they were more upset that it was over, right? So that kind of preaches the experience that they had. And then you have the underclassmen who are upset but think the coach will come back, coach. We’re going, we’re going to get another one, coach if hungry and munching. Um So we’ve had lows of 50 guys in off-season training and highs of 80 guys, you know, throughout January through now. So it’s the excitement that’s there, but the bar is high and the kids, you know, if you raise the bar, they’re going to achieve it or not. And, you know, we just want to stay on track. That’s the goal coach. Appreciate the time. Uh, good luck for the rest of the off season here. It sounds like you guys have good grades and I can get stuff done and good luck, uh, this fall. Right? Thank you. Appreciate coming man.