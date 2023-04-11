Fordham will introduce new women’s basketball head coach, Bridgette Mitchell, on Tuesday afternoon





BRONX, NY The new head coach of the Fordham women’s basketball program, Bridgette Mitchell, was formally introduced Tuesday afternoon at a press conference on the third floor of the Joseph McShane Campus Center. CLICK HERE to watch the full press conference. Mitchell comes to Rose Hill after two seasons as head coach at Northeastern, where her teams consistently outperformed expectations. Picked to finish eighth in this year’s preseason poll, Mitchell promptly led the Huskies to a share of their first ever CAA regular season title with a 13-5 league score as part of a 19-12 overall record. For her efforts, Mitchell’s colleagues recognized her with the CAA Coach of the Year award. The highlight of the 2022-23 Huskies campaign was a February 17 victory over fellow regular season co-champion Drexel that snapped a 17-game losing streak against the Dragons and handed Drexel his first home loss of the season. Northeastern was a top-three seeded in the CAA tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2005–06, defeating sixth-seeded Stony Brook to advance to the school’s third CAA tenure for the third time in its CAA tenure. the semi-finals. In addition to Mitchell’s coaching award, three Huskies received all conference recognition in March. Derin Erdogan earned a spot on the All-CAA First Team, Gemima Motema earned Third Team All-CAA and CAA All-Defensive Team honors, and Deja Bristol was named CAA Sixth Player of the Year. As a freshman head coach in 2021-22, Mitchell inherited a team that was picked last in the 13-team CAA, finishing in the top half of the conference. Led by First Team All-CAA selection Kendall Currence and CAA Rookie of the Year Claudia Soriano, the Huskies advanced to the Women’s Basketball Invitational for the second time in program history after finishing the regular season with a record of 14- 14. Prior to taking over at Northeastern, Mitchell spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, she helped land the 2020 class of four-star Tracey Hueston, Pitt’s highest-rated recruit of his ACC tenure. She also signed New Mexico transfer Jayla Everett, a 2021 honorable mention All-ACC selection who averaged 16.0 points and shot 43.1 from outside the arc for St. John’s last season. From 2016-19, Mitchell spent three highly successful seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at James Madison University. During Mitchell’s three seasons on staff at Harrisonburg, the Dukes went 78-26 (.750), qualified for three WNITs and claimed a pair of CAA Regular Season titles (2017-18, 2018-19). JMU won at least two games in each of those three WNIT berths, including a run-up to the Semifinals in 2019. That season, the Dukes finished with a 29-6 record, including a 17-1 in CAA play, and delivered in the nation’s third-highest-scoring defense with 51.6 points per game. From 2014-2016, Mitchell was an assistant coach at Siena. During her first year with the program in 2014–15, the Saints posted a final record of 22–13 and advanced to the WBI championship game. Mitchell undertook her first coaching assignment as an assistant to Wagner in 2013/14 after completing a prolific playing career. A former McDonald’s All-American and New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year at Peddie School, Mitchell played four successful years with Duke, starting 43 of her 131 career appearances. During her four years on the squad (2006-10), the Blue Devils posted a combined record of 109-22 and made four NCAA Tournament appearances, qualifying for the Sweet 16 twice before reaching the Elite Eight in Mitchell’s last season. As a senior, Mitchell averaged a career-high 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. At Duke, Mitchell majored in sociology with a minor in African American studies. She also obtained a certificate in markets and management studies while at Durham. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mitchell played abroad before returning home to begin her coaching career. She initially played with Villeneuve d’Ascq in France before signing with Energa Torun in Poland, with whom she earned a bronze medal at the European Championships.

