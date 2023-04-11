RI beat ACS (I) to win first B Division cricket title since 2017





SINGAPORE Any meeting between school cricket rivals Raffles Institution (RI) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) is always a fiery one, but the Rafflesians had extra motivation to succeed when both sides faced each other in the B Division final on Tuesday. RI came in second in 2022 and was beaten by ACS(I) by six runs in the preliminary game earlier in the National School Games season. While that didn’t stop them from making it to the final two, they were determined to bounce back from that defeat and claim their first B Division title since 2017. And they did on Tuesday. RI, who won the toss and chose to bat first, scored 104 in 18.2 overs. Despite Pranit Bhat’s 31 runs, ACS (I) hit just 98 in 19.5 overs to lose by six runs. RI captain Nikhil Arora, his team’s top scorer with 25 runs, said: “I’m really speechless because I’ve wanted it ever since I joined Raffles Institution.” So I feel very emotional right now. ACS(I) and RI have always been rivals for the final. It’s been a while since we won, and it feels good to take it home after so many years. The 15-year-old added that the narrow loss to ACS (I) in the earlier round was a big motivation for us, adding that we knew we had the potential to beat them, and we did that today. The game between the big rivals was a nerve-racking one for supporters, who had come to Singapore Cricket Clubs Dempsey Field to watch their teams in action. With ACS(I) needing to score 11 runs in the 20th over to beat RI, they only managed five before running out of wickets. When their last batsman ran out (leaving Aryan Agarwal on 9 not out) to confirm RI’s win, the rest of the team stormed off the pitch to celebrate with their jubilant supporters as they chanted the school song and cheered. B Division debutant Vinay Sainath, 16, who took two wickets, said: It feels good to make a good impact on my team…I thought we had a good chance of winning but we had it in the start is a bit difficult. But I believed in my team all the time. I also have to say a big thank you to the crowd and the supporters, it was really great and good motivation for us. RI’s win also ended ACS(I)’s stranglehold on the cricket title, having won the latter in 2016, 2019 and 2022 since 2018. They also won all three titles in the A, B and C divisions. ACS(I) captain Aditya Bhatnagar, 15, who also took two wickets, said: When you’ve come this far nobody likes to come second. It doesn’t feel good to lose, especially when we have such a long history of winning. But the other team worked just as hard and was just as eager to win. Sometimes it’s just not our day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/schools/ri-defeat-acsi-to-win-first-b-division-cricket-title-since-2017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related