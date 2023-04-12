Way too early predictions for Wisconsin football season

After an impressive off-season, the Wisconsin Badgers appear poised for success in the near future.

With a new coaching staff and an impressive transfer class, the Badgers should look forward to a highly successful 2023 season.

Let’s take a look at a far too early game-by-game prediction for the Badgers:

9/2 – against Buffalo

The Badgers showcase their new offense in a smashing win in the season opener. Mordecai looks sharp in the new Phil Longo offense and the defense continues to dominate under Mike Tressel.

Forecast: Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 13

9/9 – at the state of Washington



The Badgers take their revenge on the road against the Cougars after last year’s loss. The game is very close, but the Badgers manage to open the game in the 4th quarter, leading to a revenge win.

Forecast: Wisconsin 27, Washington State 19

9/16 – against South Georgia

After a big road win, the Badgers stumble in the first quarter before picking it up in the second half. Braelon Allen has a big day on the ground and the Badgers go 3-0.

Forecast: Wisconsin 36, Georgia Southern 10

Sept. 23 – at Purdue

The Badgers have beaten the Boilermakers 16 straight times, so don’t expect the Boilermakers to end the series this season. Wisconsin wins an entertaining game on the road.

Forecast: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 23

7/10 – vs Rutgers



After a farewell week, the badgers are well rested and ready to play. This is the Wisconsin Homecoming game and the Badgers are rolling home past Rutgers.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Rutgers 17

10/14 – v. Iowa

This game is always a slugfest when these two teams play. And don’t expect it to be any different. The Iowa defense plays a great game, but Tanner Mordecai does just enough to help drive the Badgers past the Hawkeyes.

Forecast: Wisconsin 19, Iowa 16

10/21 – in Illinois

This is probably the biggest trap game of the season for the Badgers. The team is 6-0 and has been fantastic all season. However, the badgers can’t do enough to avoid the upset and lose in a close.

Forecast: Illinois 26, Wisconsin 23

10/28 – vs ohio state



It’s Saturday night and the fans have been waiting all year for this game. The Badgers have taken a loss but are poised to play one of their greatest games in recent memory. Camp Randall rocks all night, but the Badgers just can’t seem to get their act together against the Buckeyes.

Forecast: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 27

11/4 – in Indiana

After back-to-back losses, the Badgers recover on the road. The Hoosiers are having another rough season and this game just isn’t that close.

Forecast: Wisconsin 41, Indiana 17

11/11 – vs. Northwest

This game gets ugly very quickly for the badgers. After a difficult first half, the team comes to a halt during the break. However, they manage to pick it up quickly in the second half and the attack propels the Badgers to another win.

Forecast: Wisconsin 27, Northwest 13

18/11 – against Nebraska

This game has similarities to the Badgers’ 2021 home win. It’s a high-scoring affair under the lights at Camp Randall, but Nebraska stumbles late, leading to a big win for Wisconsin. The Badgers continued their winning streak.

Forecast: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 32

11/25 – in Minnesota

Both teams have had impressive seasons so far and this game is for the West. Wisconsin is 9-2 and Minnesota is 8-3. However, the Badgers beat the Gophers on the road and take the ax back in a thrilling fashion.

Forecast: Wisconsin 34, Minnesota 24

Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State

It’s a rematch for the Big Ten Championship! The Badgers are out for revenge, but Ohio State proves to be too much. The Buckeyes roll past the Badgers and take back the Big Ten crown.

Forecast: Ohio State 40, Wisconsin 27

Final Record: 10-3 with a NY6 bowl game performance

Luke Fickell’s first season as head coach is a huge success. He returns the Badgers to the top of the West as he leads the team to another big bowl performance.