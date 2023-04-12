China’s Chen reaches last eight, Ma knocks out WTT champion Xinxiang





China’s Chen Meng returns a shot to Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa during the second round of the women’s singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Xinxiang on Tuesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – Olympic champion Chen Meng of China recorded an outright victory over Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles, while Chinese legend Ma Long crashed out of the second round of the men’s singles after falling 3-1 to Lin Yun- Ju from Chinese Taipei on Tuesday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Xinxiang. Chen showed her dominance in an 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 victory over Ishikawa in 32 minutes. “I just tried to concentrate on the game and discover my form. I was totally focused today and enjoyed the feeling of playing on the pitch,” said Chen. Chen will face another Japanese paddler Hina Hayata in the quarterfinals. Hayata also passed Germany’s Nina Mittelham in two games. “I have to fully prepare for the difficulties in every match. Hayata is a strong opponent and has some good hits, so I have to get into the game quickly,” added Chen. Chen’s compatriot Wang Manyu passed Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi 11-3, 11-3, 11-8. Wang, who had won a nail-biter against Egypt’s Dina Meshref in full first-round matches, was pleased with her adjustments between the two matches. “Winning an intense match in the previous round helped a lot to get in shape and keep my concentration today, and I adapted well at the start of the match,” said Wang. After losing 11-5, 11-9 in the first two games, Ma responded by pulling back one game at 11-6 and recovering from a 5-9 deficit with five points in a row to take one game point in the fourth, but Lin then held his own and took three consecutive points to get through 12-10. “It was my best match in a while. Against such a strong opponent as Ma, I just wanted to challenge him,” explains Lin. South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon defeated Japanese teenager Tomokazu Harimoto 3-1 to book his ticket to the quarter-finals. China’s Chen Xingtong defeated Japan’s Miyuu Kihara 3-0 in the first round of the women’s singles, while the world number 6 Mima Ito of Japan secured her place in the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Suthasini Sawettabut from Thailand. Also on Tuesday, Germany’s Ruwen Filus and Swede Mattias Falck advanced to the men’s second round. The remaining games of the second round of the tournament will be played on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/12/WS6435f263a31057c47ebb99b2.html

