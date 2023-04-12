Different packages for Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson?





Aside from hearing, both quarterbacks did well in the first alabama football spring scrimmage, little more is known. Most of that little, which contains some new information, are reports from Alabama football insiders Jalen Milroe has improved a lot. Ty Simpson has also received very positive spring reviews. The difference in the perception of many Alabama fans is that Simpson is expected to do well, while there is some doubt about Milroe. The small amount of inside knowledge that has surfaced about the Tide’s QB league leads to confidence that the Crimson Tide can win, and probably win big, with either man. Nick Saban says neither player is leading to become QB1. A good bet is that Saban will say the same thing at the start of fall camp. Just for conversation value, a sampling of scattered reviews from Alabama football insiders suggests Milroe is ahead of Simpson for the starting role. What Alabama fans are thinking about is when the uncertain situation will be resolved? None of us know the answer, but my current estimate is mid to late September. Below is more on that idea, but first two important questions. Could Nick Saban and Tommy Rees use a 2-QB system? And/or can there be two different packages for each QB? Nick Saban never embraced a quarterback rotation. But Tommy Rees used multiple QBs during part of his time as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator. Rees who played multiple quarterbacks effectively worked for the Fighting Irish. Previous Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Chip Long described Tommy Rees’ play-calling. … if he has to run the ball 55 times to win a game, or if he has to throw the ball 55 times to win a game, he will do it. He’s going to do everything he can to win. Which we know, because Nick Saban said it; is that one of Rees’ coaching talents is to tailor his offense to the strengths of his quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe is an excellent runner. Ty Simpson is a very accurate compass. This doesn’t mean Milroe can’t pass effectively or Simpson can’t run effectively. But the differences in their best skills could justify the Crimson Tide having two offensive packs in 2023. More realistically, there will be one package, with more than a few added wrinkles to take advantage of every man. Unveiling the 2023 Alabama Football Offense Even if the Alabama football offense isn’t targeting any adjustments that QB is in the game for, it would be an ill-advised strategy to announce that before September 9. Let the Longhorns guess and prepare for any option they may come across. Attack is always vanilla in the A-Day game. Crimson Tide fans can expect more of the same against Middle Tennessee. Tommy Rees was hired to get the ball into the hands of the Tide’s best players. Whatever schedule, formation, play-calling and player rotation it takes to achieve that, that’s what Saban wants Rees to do.

