Romanian and Bulgarian women’s hockey teams collect 554 PIMs





In case you weren’t watching IIHF Division III Women’s hockey. why not? Because those ladies put on a show with enough penalty minutes to make Dave “The Hammer” Schultz blush. Last week the IIHF Women’s Division III Group World Championships took place. From the looks of the IIHF website, the tournament used a round-robin format, with Hong Kong taking the title. However, the game that got everyone talking was the last on the schedule. As it turned out, this match was for 4th place in the tournament and the now heated rivals Romania and Bulgaria were going head to head. Romania had an offensive blast in the third period, scoring seven goals en route to a comfortable 10-2 victory. But right at the final buzzer, a puck fight in the corner led to a legitimate bench-clearing brawl that likely gave the official scorer a serious case of carpal tunnel syndrome. You see a few Bulgarian players pounce on one of the Romanians and then the game degenerates into chaos. BENCH CLEARING BRAWL AT THE WOMEN’S D3A WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BETWEEN ROMANIA AND BULGARIA Game of 554 penalty minutes. : Taylor Cheng on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Qg2lRyDkHU — Hockey Worldwide (@H0ckeyWorldwide) April 9, 2023 Romania and Bulgaria combined for over 550 PIMs That’s right, kids: 554 penalty minutes. The NHL record for most combined penalty minutes belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators who set “only” 419 on March 5, 2004. It’s worth noting that the penalty for fighting is more severe if you play by IIHF rules. In the NHL, it’s a 5 minute major and that’s usually ruling out misconduct or extra minor for incitement. Looking at the scoresheet, 18 players got 25 minutes each for fighting (another got 25 minutes for an illegal hit/roughly), while Romania also got a 20-minute team penalty for abusing an official. It looks like it was a chippy game. There are a ton of penalties throughout the game, but mostly only minors. Now that the tournament is over, none of those penalties have been served. You have to think that there will be suspensions or maybe even fines. Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/romanian-and-bulgarian-womens-hockey-teams-rack-up-554-pims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related