Football | April 11, 2023

THE ANGELS–Kliff Kingsbury, who has head coaching experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels, has been named senior offensive analyst, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced today (April 11).

“We are delighted to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football spirit to our program,” said Riley.

On the collegiate level, Kingsbury, 43, has mentored future NFL quarterbacks like two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and fellow first rounder Johnny Manziel during his 2012 Heisman Trophy season, along with Case Keenum, Davis Webb and Nic Shimonek. On the NFL level, Kingsbury coached the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick of 2019, Kyler Murray, who won a Heisman Trophy while coached by Riley at Oklahoma.

Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for 4 seasons (2019-22). He went 28-37-1 during his time in Phoenix.

In 2019, the Cardinals experienced a historic offensive improvement under Kingsbury. While going 5-10-1 (a two-game improvement from 2018), they were No. 13 in offensive efficiency and had the second-best ground game in the NFL, setting a franchise record for a 5-game average .03 yards per carry. Kyler Murray was named the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2020, the Cardinals improved to 8-8 and placed third in the NFC West with 3 Pro Bowlers, and continued to progress under Kingsbury in the 2021 campaign with a hot 7-0 start and finish 11-6 with 5 Pro Bowlers. They placed second in the NFC West and lost in the Wild Card playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, the Cardinals ranked in the top-10 in the NFL in both scoring and total offense.

The Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 and placed fourth in the NFC West, but played without quarterback Murray for 6 games all year due to a season-ending injury.

In December 2018, Kingsbury had a brief stop at USC as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator before being hired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals on January 8, 2019.

Kingsbury spent 6 seasons (2013-18) as head coach at his alma mater Texas Tech, where he also stepped up the action for the Red Raiders’ high-powered offense that finished in the Top 10 nationally each season in passing yards and in the Top 20 in total offense. Each season during his tenure, his teams averaged at least 30 points per game (including two over 40 points), 470 total yards (4 over 500 yards), and 330 passing yards (twice over 460 yards). In 4 of those seasons, his teams also rushed for at least 140 yards per game.

Texas Tech went 8-5 in its first season of 2013, including a Holiday Bowl victory. TheRed Raiders placed second nationally in passing offense (392.8) and eighth in total offense (510.7), averaging 35.8 points per game.

With a team plagued with injuries in 2014, running back DeAndre Washington became the first Red Raider to rush for 1,000 yards (1,103) since 1998. Texas Tech was fifth nationally in passing offense (351.1) and 10ein total offense (504.1) as he scored 30.5 points en route to a 4–8 record.

In 2015, Texas Tech was second in the nation in total offense (579.5), passing offense (388.2), and scoring offense (a school-record 45.1). The Red Raiders were one of only two schools to score at least 25 points in every game that year. he led the nation in that category (393.0). He also ran for 10 TDs. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant set the school career with a distance record (3,164), as Washington ran for 1,000 yards (1,492) again, becoming the first Red Raider with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons since 1995 and 1996. It was Tech’s first season ever had a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 1,000-yard receiver. The Red Raiders went 7–6, including their first Texas win since 1997, and played in the Texas Bowl.

Texas Tech led the nation in total offense (566.6) and passing offense (463.0) in 2016 and was fifth in scoring offense (43.7). Mahomes won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as he led the nation in passing (421.0), throwing for 5,052 yards (he was only the third quarterback ever to have consecutive years with more than 5,000 yards in total offense) and 41 touchdowns while hitting 12 added hasty TDs. Technology went 5-7 in 2016.

The 2017 Red Raiders advanced to the Birmingham Bowl, finishing with a 6–7 record. Behind Shimonek, Tech was ninth nationally in passing offense (333.7) and 16ein total offense (474.6).

In 2018, the Red Raiders ranked fourth nationally in passing offenses (352.6), 12ein total offense (485.2) and 16eon a scoring offense (37.3). Texas Tech had a score of 5-7, giving Kingsbury a 6-year overall head coaching record of 35-40.

Kingsbury began his coaching career with Houston for 4 seasons, first as offensive quality control coach for 2 years (2008-2009), then as the Cougars’ quarterback coach in 2010 and added co-offensive coordinator duties in 2011. Houston led the nation in total offense (599.1), passing offense (450.1), and scoring (49.3) in 2011, as Keenum completed his career record as the most prolific passer in NCAA FBS history (placing seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy). Kingsbury was mentionedSoccerScoop.comOffensive Coordinator of the Year. In 2010, freshman quarterback David Piland replaced an injured Keenum early in the season and placed third nationally in passing yards (330.1), earning Freshman All-American honors. Houston played in the 2008 and 2009 Armed Forces Bowl and defeated Penn State in the 2012 TicketCity Bowl.

Kingsbury spent 2012 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M, helping Manziel become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. The Aggies placed third nationally in total offense (558.5), with a balanced offense that ranked 13th nationally in rushing offense (242.1) and 14th in passing offense (316.5). Texas A&M defeated No. 1 Alabama on the road and No. 11 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. For the second consecutive season, Kingsbury was theSoccerScoop.comOffensive Coordinator of the Year.

Kingsbury had a record-breaking career as a quarterback at Texas Tech from 1999 to 2002, the last 3 seasons playing under head coach Mike Leach. In his career, he had over 12,000 passing yards and total yards, with over 1,000 completions, making him only the third player in NCAA history to complete all 3 feats. He set 39 school records, 16 Big 12 marks, and 17 NCAA records. As a senior in 2002, he won the Sammy Baugh Trophy and was the Associated Press Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He received his bachelor’s degree in management from Texas Tech in 2001. He was a National Football Foundation Post-Graduate Scholarship winner and was the 2002 CoSIDA Academic All-America Player of the Year.

He was the New England Patriots’ sixth-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He spent 2003 on injured reserve with the Patriots, then was on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2004. He played for the New York Jets in 2005 and appeared in 1 game, then attended Buffalo Bills training camp in 2006. He played for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2006, then signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2007 before spending that season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He played football for his father, Tim, at New Braunfels (Tex.) High, and was also on the baseball, basketball, and track and field teams. He threw for 3,009 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior. He was a 2018 inductee into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.