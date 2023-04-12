Why Wisconsin’s new men’s hockey associate passed up a head coaching job

A few more jobs have been added in recent years and a few more are on the way, but there are still just over 60 head coaching positions in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Todd Knott could have had one. Minnesota State, a place he speaks highly of and where he has spent the past 14 years with a growing family, was willing to give him the keys after Mike Hastings left to coach the University of Wisconsin.

Polzin: In the early wake-up call that shaped Mike Hastings’ coaching career

But Hastings also wanted him on his side with the Badgers, leaving Knott for what he called a close decision. The path he chose after reflection took him back to his early years of coaching.

“I actually got about five, six texts from guys I talked to … when I got into the junior business,” Knott said. “I’ve always said I think Wisconsin would be my dream job, whether that’s head coach or assistant coach.”

Therefore Knott starts a new job this week as an associate head coach with the Badgers instead of as a coach at Minnesota State. The announcement was made by UW on Monday, but it was almost certainly after the Mavericks confirmed eight days prior that Knott had rejected their offer.

Knott, 44, was a key element in Minnesota State’s growth into a team that, under Hastings’ leadership, has challenged for the national championship and was dominant in a smaller-school league.

The move to the Big Ten Conference changes the recruiting game, where Knott has been recognized as one of the best in the country. This new challenge makes him enthusiastic.

Meetings with the new coach give the Wisconsin men’s hockey players an optimistic feeling

“It took something special to get me and my family away from Mankato and the state of Minnesota,” Knott said. “Because it’s a place where I’ve raised my family for the last 14 years. It’s the only house I’ve ever bought. But Wisconsin was that place.”

He said he didn’t want an 11-year working relationship with Hastings to end, and he thinks it can grow with the Badgers. As the location of the tandem changes, some of the details will also change.

Knott, the UW aide, will receive calls back from some prospects that Knott, the Minnesota state aide, has not received. That’s the foot in the door that schools with more resources can have in college sports, but it’s up to coaches to seal the deal and help develop the players to their potential.

The Mavericks had signed three juniors to NHL teams after the season ended last month. Three seniors signed in the American Hockey League.

Player development at Minnesota State has also led Connor Mackey (2020), Daniel Brickley (2018) and Casey Nelson (2016) to sign with NHL teams.

Mike Hastings is bringing his best assistant coach to Wisconsin from the state of Minnesota

“I’ll take that to my boss,” Knott said. “I don’t think you’ll find a more passionate coach about development and caring for people (than Hastings). And that’s not just hockey. That’s what kind of student they are, how they contribute in this community and the accountability part of that .”

Knott and Hastings built teams at Minnesota State that had a reputation for being on the older side, heavy with junior hockey veterans. They might be able to have more conversations with select camping luminaries while wearing UW apparel, but Knott said it won’t change their “team-building philosophy, not necessarily just building a team of prospects every year.”

“I think you have to have a little bit of both in that, with some of those young prospects, but you also have to have some guys who are culture driven, leadership wise,” he said.

These items are among the many new Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings he will tackle

Knott is from Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, a small town in northwestern Minnesota about 25 miles from where Hastings grew up in Crookston. He played with Bemidji State and began his coaching career with Fargo-Moorhead of the North American Hockey League in 2003.

He spent three seasons as an assistant with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League, then a year as a coach and general manager at Sioux City before joining Minnesota State in 2009.

There was a lot of build with the Mavericks that could have kept him there. There was also a lot of building with Hastings convincing him to move.

“It’s been hard because that community has been so good to me and my family, and especially the players that are there,” said Knott. “That was hard to have, those conversations. But I don’t think I cheated for a minute in the 14 years I lived there. And I saw this as a new opportunity, and that played into that.”