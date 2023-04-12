African cricket wants to avoid Hundred ‘rivalry’ despite calendar clash

The African Premier League is initially hosted in South Africa due to a lack of facilities across the continent

Organizers of Africa’s new continental T20 franchise league say they want to avoid a “rivalry” with The Hundred – despite potentially choosing the same slot on cricket’s crowded international calendar.

The African Premier League (APL), played in August and September, is the latest T20 league to capitalize on the success of events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash.

The opening tournament will kick off in South Africa next year, hoping to attract the best international talent.

“There is great interest from investors from abroad, even from America,” Cassim Suliman, CEO of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA), told BBC Sport Africa.

“Everyone is watching Africa and the first Africa Premier League.”

The Hundred, where each side encounters 100 balls, is the brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board and is the only competition of its kind in the world. This year’s program starts on August 1 with a final on August 27.

But Suliman has insisted that the two tournaments can coexist, even if they overlap.

“The only open window we have is sometime between August and September,” he explained.

“Then you get more viewers. In terms of broadcasting, it’s quite a suitable time to launch that.

“There is no such thing as rivalry. We have to keep it clear and not clash with other events and make sure everyone is happy.”

How do you approach the IPL?

Earlier this year, South African cricket launched its own T20 league, SA20.

It means that most major cricketing nations now have their own franchised event – a major reason why the sporting calendar is so busy.

They are all playing catch-up with the IPL, which dominates in terms of exposure and income.

“You have to take into account the other T20s such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh,” explains Suliman.

“They started earlier and are also building up to that level.

“We’re at the bottom, but the SA20 was brilliant. It was exciting, brought back the crowd and it definitely left a very good legacy just in its first year.

“It’s starting blocks for us, so our expectations are not that high. We’re taking it one step at a time and I’m sure it will move up the ladder eventually,” he added.

Prior to this year’s SA20, tournament commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith told BBC Sport Africa about their plan to bring matches to neighboring countries such as Zimbabwe and Angola.

Smith also said he would be happy to sit down with the ACA to help with their plans for the APL.

“Graeme has a lot of experience and expertise and he’s a good friend,” said Suliman.

“It would be a credit to our cap to bring him into the APL.”

Why August and September?

The APL organizers chose the August/September window after consultation with the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body, and Cricket South Africa.

For Suliman, avoiding a clash with one of the Proteas tours is key to ensuring South African international players are free to join the APL.

“We need to make sure we get the top players who can stand alongside African players who can learn from that experience and develop – it will be absolutely amazing.

“It will be players from the UK, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, of course South Africa and Zimbabwe, and the local players within the ACA.

Indeed, those local players have already had their chance thanks to last year’s first-ever Africa Cup – a T20 tournament for non-Test playing nations on the continent.

“We have already chosen a best 22 African squad from the last T20 (the Africa Cup) so they are currently the best players that will filter into these franchises,” added Suliman.

Zimbabwe’s appearance, along with South Africa and Namibia, at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia was their first appearance at a major international event in six years

Expansion across Africa

While the first edition of the APL will only take place in South Africa, the ultimate goal is for it to be a truly pan-African event.

“There is a problem because infrastructure and facilities are hard to come by right now,” Suliman revealed.

“There is no country other than South Africa that can offer you such a facility.

The use of hybrid pitches – a mix of grass and synthetic surfaces – helps alleviate some of the time-consuming problems of wicket laying and management, but the lack of suitable stadiums remains a problem.

“The other members are busy catching up and updating the facilities because there are no floodlights anywhere except South Africa,” said Suliman.

“Nigeria is building two ovals. Same with Ghana and Rwanda, but it will take time.”