Georgia, new coaches, QB leagues

In the Football Bowl Subdivision, preparations for the 2023 season are already in full swing.

It can feel like they just finished clearing the confetti from the turf at the SoFi Stadium after Georgia’s destruction of TCU for the National Championship. But several teams started spring drills as early as February, one even started in January, and the rest are currently in action, with dozens of spring games scheduled for this month.

Along the way, this spring will help determine key position fights and provide some insight into which teams will rule the FBS when the regular season begins in August.

Here are the important things to remember and the things you may have missed since last season ended:

The 24 new head coaches

This was a quieter coaching cycle compared to 2022, which saw changes in Southern California, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU and Florida.

But the 24 coaching moves that impacted each conference and nearly 20% of the FBS contained several eye-openers:

Colorado picked up Deion Sanders after his three-year run at Jackson State. In a matter of months, he has put the program in a huge spotlight and reworked a roster that is in dire need of revision.

Nebraska enlisted former Temple and Baylor coach Matt Rhule in its recovery from the NFL. Rhule, a skilled rebuilder, takes on another challenge with the Cornhuskers.

Auburn flirted with several options before landing on Hugh Freeze, who is returning to the SEC after a very successful stretch at Liberty.

Wisconsin surprisingly turned away from interim coach Jim Leonhard and, even more surprisingly, pulled Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati despite the Bearcats’ imminent move to the Big 12.

Florida Atlantic hired former Houston and Texas coach Tom Herman. Though he’s gone off the radar since being fired by the Longhorns in 2020, Herman is 54-22 overall as head coach with two appearances in New Year’s Six bowls.

Herman is one of seven new coaches in the American. Other major changes include Jeff Brohm returning to Louisville and Alabama-Birmingham and hiring former NFL quarterback and high school coach Trent Dilfer.

The impact of the switching portal

Again, the transfer portal will influence every program in the FBS and play a huge role in deciding the national championship.

New coaches like Arizona State’s Sanders and Kenny Dillingham have used transfers to boost rosters depleted by years of ineffective recruiting and player retention. The Sun Devils have already taken on 27 newcomers and may make more roster changes ahead of preseason camp. The Buffaloes signed the nation’s highest-ranked transfer in defensive back Travis Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State.

Among quarterbacks, Sam Hartman’s move from Wake Forest to Notre Dame makes the Fighting Irish legitimate playoff contenders. Wisconsin signed SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, one of the most prolific passers in the FBS over the past two seasons.

The most impressive transfer classes belong to LSU, Florida State, Southern California, Michigan, and Oregon. The Wolverines’ roster includes former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann, a rising star, and former Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart.

A potential three-peat for Georgia

There is a clear loss of star power in defense interior lineman Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo, safety Christopher Smith and linebacker Nolan Smith, but there is no reason to believe that Georgia will experience a major drop in production after finishing fifth nationally in 2022. scoring defense.

There are more question marks on the offensive side, starting with what the offense will look like under new coordinator Mike Bobo. There’s also the matter of replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett, with former backup Carson Beck the early favorite after throwing for 486 yards and six scores in his first two seasons.

After running through TCU for the second straight national championship, Georgia will attempt to make college football history with a three-peat. Six programs have come close in modern times, most recently Alabama in 2013 and Nebraska in 1996.

But no team has won three straight championships since Minnesota in 1934-36. Going back to the very beginning of college football, from 1886-88 Yale was the only other program to win three untied and undisputed national championships in a row.

Quarterback leagues are unfolding this spring

The games to watch this spring:

The favorite to replace Bryce Young at Alabama is sophomore Jalen Milroe, who gained valuable experience behind Young in 2023 and made one start against Texas A&M. But he will be pressured by freshman and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson.

Arch Manning’s lavish arrival in Texas sees him take on incumbent starter Quinn Ewers.

Look for Ohio State to finally settle on Kyle McCord as CJ Stroud’s replacement. However, the Buckeyes will also be judging Devin Brown.

You would think that Joe Milton’s excellent finish to the 2022 season as Hendon Hooker’s backup and eventual replacement would make it very difficult for him to move out of his seat as Tennessee’s new starter. But the volunteers will at least take a long look at new freshman Nico Iamaleava.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin added two newcomers to the mix in Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard, giving the Rebels more options to deal with returning starter Jaxson Dart.

Conference moves

The rescheduling of the conference taking place this summer serves as an appetizer for next year’s main course. Beginning in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 for the SEC, while Southern California and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The rescheduling taking place this season affects three conferences and represents the most drastic set of changes to the FBS landscape in nearly a decade.

The Big 12 adds Brigham Young, formerly an FBS independent, and Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston from the American.

The American adds six teams, all from Conference USA: Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio.

And Conference USA adds four teams. Liberty and the State of New Mexico, which were independent. Jacksonville State and Sam Houston were plucked from the Football Championship Subdivision level. Another future FCS addition, Kennesaw State will be independent in 2023 before joining Conference USA in 2024.

The future of the Big 12 looks much more secure with the addition of the best available programs from the Group of Five. The American’s additions reflect the league’s wise decision to expand into fertile areas of Texas and the Southeast. The slimmer picks Conference USA has left illustrate the difficulties smaller FBS conferences face in trying to replenish their ranks amid a broader realignment.

Alabama’s new coordinator

There were big changes on both sides of the ball for the Crimson Tide and a new quarterback behind center. On the attack, they replaced Bill O’Brien with former Notre Dame coordinator Tommy Rees. Defensively, Kevin Steele begins his third separate stint at Alabama replacing former coordinator Pete Golding, who took the same position at Mississippi. Steele’s experience with the program and under Nick Saban should make that a seamless transition. Look for the offense to be much more committed to the run under Rees after finishing 82nd nationally in tries per game in 2022.

The other dispatcher change to watch is Clemson’s move to pull Garrett Riley away from TCU to review his offense. It’s a big shift for Dabo Swinney after the Tigers struggled on that side of the ball.

The Caleb Williams show returns

Southern California junior Caleb Williams will aim for another Heisman Trophy without leading receiver Jordan Addison, leading rusher Travis Dye and three key offensive linemen. Despite these losses, there’s little reason to believe Williams won’t build a memorable 2022 season with 52 combined touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards of total offense.

The Trojans added wide receiver Dorian Singer of Arizona and MarShawn Lloyd of South Carolina to fill some of the gaps. In addition to his inventiveness and uncanny control in and out of the bag, Williams’ deep grasp of coach Lincoln Riley’s plan will ensure that USC doesn’t miss a beat as they break into a rebuilt supporting cast this spring and summer.