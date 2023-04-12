Novak Djokovic makes winning return in Monte-Carlo | ATP tour





Novak Djokovic made a winning comeback at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. The world number 1 faced a tough challenge from the world number 198 Ivan Gakhov and was in danger of losing the opening set. But Djokovic navigated the big moments well and reached the third round with a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory. “It was probably, if you can call it that, an ugly tennis win for me today,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I didn’t give my best, especially in the first set. And I expected that to happen in a way with swirling conditions, a lot of wind today, changing directions. “It’s different practicing and then playing an official match on clay, [where] I think no two bounces are the same. It is always quite unpredictable what will happen. But all in all I’m just happy with the way I kept my nerve in the important moments, I think, and I won the two sets.” Gakhov was the fourth alternate in the qualifying field and took full advantage of the opportunity to reach the main draw and earn his first ATP Tour win to advance to the second round. But Djokovic played his 1,254th tour-level match compared to Gakhov’s third, and that experience paid off in the critical moments. “To be honest, I’ve never seen Ivan play before today. I’ve seen a small piece of his video from yesterday’s match and that’s it,” said Djokovic. “That wasn’t the best preparation, but he’s a young player coming off the Challenger Tour and he was just on a roll.” You May Also Like: Qualifying Deputy Gakhov Excited To Play ‘Greatest Of All Time’ Djokovic Djokovic was not at his best in his first match since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai semifinals at the beginning of March. But when he ran into trouble serving at 5-5, 0/30, the Serb served calmly and volleyed behind a second serve and hit a great drop volley from his bootlaces to get out of trouble. Gakhov still had a chance to take the opener in the tie-break against the player he told ATPTour.com on Monday is the “greatest of all time”. But the 26-year-old gave up a minibreak with a failed forehand at 2/3 and was never able to recover. Playing past his No. 161 Pepperstone ATP Live Ranking, the southpaw showed no fear of the moment and used his aggressive forehand to keep Djokovic at bay. But the Serb stormed through the end of the second set, saving three of the four break points he faced in the match. The pair shared a warm moment at the net in which Gakhov told the top seed that he had hoped to play him one day. “He knows how to play, there’s no doubt about that. Big serve, forehand, flat backhand that steps in,” said Djokovic. “So it was a very tough opponent for today, but I’m glad I overcame the challenge.” Djokovic is aiming for a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title and his third trophy in Monte-Carlo this week. The best seed will play an Italian in the third round: Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi.

