Tristan Jarry leads daily fantasy hockey games

There are only a few days left in the regular season, but DFS hockey continues in the playoffs, so don’t worry. However, we are about to lose 16 teams from the mix. There are 10 games scheduled for Tuesday. On the players you need to target and avoid for your lineup.

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CHI ($29): This wasn’t the season Jarry had hoped for thanks to a mix of injuries and poor performance, but he allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts. As the Penguins push for the playoffs, they get the Chicago team back-to-back in the second leg, and one last in goals per game.

GOALKEEPER TO AVOID

Alexander Georgiev, COL vs. EDM ($34): It’s a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals, one we could see again this year in the playoffs, but this time Georgiev will be the man in the net for the Avs. However, Edmonton is on a new level offensively this year. The Oilers averaged 3.98 goals per game, easily leading the first in the NHL. Perhaps Connor McDavid and team will give Georgiev a taste of what’s to come in the postseason.

CENTRE

Morgan Frost, PHI vs. CLM ($16): There have been few bright spots for the Flyers this season, and Frost was one of them. Now the frontline center, Frost has 19 goals and 24 assists. His last three matchups have been brutal, but now he will face a Blue Jackets team that is ranked 31st in GAA and shots at net are allowed per game.

CENTER TO AVOID

Auston Matthews, TOR at TAM ($35): There’s some reason for hesitation with this fade, as Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn’t played in Tampa’s last two games with the Lightning locked in their playoff position. That said, the Leafs will be the team they face in the first round, and they’re going to want to give the Russian goaltender a little action for the postseason, right? Vasilevskiy has a 2.52 GAA and .920 save percentage at home this year, and the Maple Leafs are in the second leg of a back-to-back. That makes it difficult to pay Matthews’ salary.

Story continues

WING

Rickard Rakell, PIT Vs CHI ($19): It has been a throwback season for Rakell, who has scored 28 goals, harking back to his two seasons in a row where he scored 30 goals. In addition, he has 233 shots on target, a new high in his career. Chicago ranks in the bottom five in shots at net per game, and Petr Mrazek is likely to be in net. He has posted a save percentage of 3.71 GAA and 0.892.

[Play in one of Yahoo’s NHL DFS contests]

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. FROM ($17): Vatrano has scored two goals in two of his last four games. He has also hit the net with 23 shots in his last six appearances. The Canucks are on their way for the second day of a back-to-back, which could mean Collin Delia in the net. He has a 3.31 GAA and .881 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Tuch, BUF at NJD ($27): Tuch has broken his previous career highs, but he’s on his way for the second game of a back-to-back. The Devils have allowed just 28.1 shots at the net per game, and they also have the seventh penalty kick. Nineteen of Tuch’s 79 points have come with the extra man, but this isn’t the matchup for power play success.

David Perron, IT at CAR ($19): Both teams are in the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Hurricanes are home. Not only that, Carolina is second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, and first in shots allowed at net per game. That penalty kill stands out here, as 22 of Perron’s 55 points came with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. SEA ($20): Pietrangelo is on fire with 18 points in his last 16 games. The defender has also made no less than 23 shots at the net in his last five games in his last five games. Now the Kraken are generally suppressing shots, but they’re on their way for the second leg of a back-to-back. They are also mediocre with a 3.09 GAA.

Ryan Graves, NJD vs. BUF ($18): In his last six appearances, Graves scored four points and 17 shots at the net. The Sabers are in the bottom eight in GAA, shots on target allowed per game, and penalty kill percentage, and they’re also playing their second game in as many nights for good measure.

AVOID DEFENSES

John Carlson, WAS at BOS ($25): Carlson, while long one of the best defensemen in the NHL when it comes to production, is on his way for the second leg of a back-to-back. Oh, and the Bruins are the best defensive team in the NHL by a wide margin. Even if Linus Ullmark doesn’t play on his way to a likely Vezina Trophy, Jeremy Swayman himself has a 2.22 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NJD ($23): Dahlin is having the best season of his career, but he’s still on his way for the second leg of a back-to-back. New Jersey has allowed just 28.1 shots on target per game and has its seventh penalty kick. Vitek Vanecek also has a 2.46 GAA for the record.