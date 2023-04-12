Choi, Pepperdine first at Western Intercollegiate





SANTA CRUZ, California Pepperdine men’s golf team impressed with a 22-under 328 in the second round of 76e Western Intercollegiate on Tuesday, breaking North Carolina’s previous record of 14-under 336 from 2018 to jump into first place. Sam Choi shot 9-under in the first two rounds to also go first into the third and final round tomorrow. The Waves’ 36-hole score of 673 (-27) on the par-70, 6,514 Pasatiempo Golf Club is also a new Western Intercollegiate record. Pepperdine has four players in the top-15 and all shot under par in both rounds, as well as three in the top-eight. For today’s round, all six Waves in the lineup shot under par. Besides choi, Derek Hitchner ranks third and Luke Gifford is tied for eighth place. Robert Nieves also tied the tournament’s 18-hole record, with a 63 (-7), a feat achieved twice before by Pepperdine alumnus Jason Allred in 2000 and again by John Streibich in 2007. Heading into the third and final round tomorrow, the Waves are 14 strokes ahead of #22 Oregon in second and 19 strokes ahead of WCC opponent BYU in third. Pepperdine and BYU are the only two schools that fell short today. PLAYER SCORES To graduate Sam Choi (Anaheim, California/New Mexico) is tied for first place with a score of 131 in two rounds (66-65). He has scored 10 birdies and one eagle in the tournament so far. Six of those birdies came in today’s second round and Choi only bogeyed once.

(Anaheim, California/New Mexico) is tied for first place with a score of 131 in two rounds (66-65). He has scored 10 birdies and one eagle in the tournament so far. Six of those birdies came in today’s second round and Choi only bogeyed once. To graduate Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) is third after two rounds, with a score of 132 (68-64). He scored 11 birdies so far this tournament, including seven in the second round, helping him to a 6-under 64, which is his lowest round of the season.

(Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) is third after two rounds, with a score of 132 (68-64). He scored 11 birdies so far this tournament, including seven in the second round, helping him to a 6-under 64, which is his lowest round of the season. To graduate Luke Gifford (Boca Raton, Florida/South Florida) is tied for eighth place with a score of 136 (69-67). He also made 11 birdies, including six on the top nine today.

(Boca Raton, Florida/South Florida) is tied for eighth place with a score of 136 (69-67). He also made 11 birdies, including six on the top nine today. Senior William Sleeve (Chino, California/Ontario Christian HS) is tied for 13th place e with a two-round score of 138 (69-69). He has thrown five birdies and an eagle so far in the tournament.

(Chino, California/Ontario Christian HS) is tied for 13th place with a two-round score of 138 (69-69). He has thrown five birdies and an eagle so far in the tournament. To graduate Robert Nieves (Miami, Fla./Delaware) bounced back from a first-round score of 77 to shoot his 7-under 63 in the second round today, a career lowest score during his time with Pepperdine. In today’s round, he posted eight birdies and only one bogey.

(Miami, Fla./Delaware) bounced back from a first-round score of 77 to shoot his 7-under 63 in the second round today, a career lowest score during his time with Pepperdine. In today’s round, he posted eight birdies and only one bogey. sophomore Ian Maspat (San Diego, California/Scripps Ranch HS) is tied for 33 ed with a score of 142 (73-69). He made five birdies in the second round, on top of his five from the first round.

(San Diego, California/Scripps Ranch HS) is tied for 33 with a score of 142 (73-69). He made five birdies in the second round, on top of his five from the first round. Compete as an individual, freshman Brady Siravo (Sacramento, California/Jesuit HS) is tied at 28e with a score of 141 (71-70). He recorded eight birdies, three of them in the second round. THE NUMBERS

Team Scores:1. Pepperdine 673; 2.Oregon 687; 3.BYU 692; 4. California 696; 5. Stanford 698; 6. UNLV 709; 7. Colorado State 711; T8. State of San Diego 712; T8. Arizona 712; T10. USC 715; T10. State of San Jose 715; 12.Hawaii 717; 13.UC Irvine 718; 14.Washington 721. Top Individuals:T1. Sam Choi (Pepperdin) 131, T1. Owen Avrit (Oregon) 131; 3. Derek Hitchner (Pepperdin) 132; T4. Caden Fioroni (UNLV) 134; T4. Keanu Akina (BYU) 134; T6. Yuki Moriyama (UNLV) 135; T6. Darien Zhao (UCI) 135; Q8. Luke Gifford (Pepperdin 136T8 Sampson Zheng (cal) 136. NEXT ONE Tomorrow, the Waves will play the third and final round of the Western Intercollegiate in conjunction with Oregon and BYU. Pepperdine tees off on the first hole starting at 9:09 a.m. Live Golf Channel coverage runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/4/11/mens-golf-choi-pepperdine-in-first-at-western-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related