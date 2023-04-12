513 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ 07095





Building information for 513 Cricket Lane Stories–residences–Construction year1984Party size–

Payment calculator $1,151 per month 30 fixed year, 6.73 % interest The payment calculator is for illustrative purposes only. read more

Property history for 513 Cricket Lane Date Event & Source Price Valuation view more For completeness, Compass often shows two records for one sale: the MLS record and the public record.

Public Records for 513 Cricket Lane Taxable valueCountry$6,000Additions$28,000Total$34,000 Tax record2021$4,171 ( $348 / month) Home Facts Beds0Total square feet finished1,000 square metersAbove Grade Finished SqFt1,000 square metersStyleCondominiumConstruction year1984ZoningMFDistrictMIDDLE SEXAPN25 00252-0000-00100-0000-C0513

Schools near Cricketlaan 513 This house is inside Woodbridge Township School District . view more School assessments and boundaries are provided by GreatSchools.org and Pitney Bowes. This information should be used for reference only. Proximity or boundaries displayed here do not guarantee enrollment. Please contact schools directly to verify all information and eligibility for enrollment.

