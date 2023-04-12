Cade Klubnik’s spring play may revive the memory of Tajh Boyd

CLEMSON After watching Tajh Boyd make just eight of his 24 passes in Clemson’s 2011 spring football game, my immediate conclusion was Uh-oh. The Tigers could be in trouble as a quarterback.

Show how much I knew.

Boyd made his debut on the up-tempo offense brought to the table by new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, just as young quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Chris Vizzina will do Saturday in Clemson’s 2023 spring game.

Klubnik and Vizzina will show just how much they’ve mastered the up-tempo aerial assault attack recently introduced by Freshman Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley.

Despite some early transition issues, things worked out just fine for Boyd, who seven months later put the finishing touches on a season in which he passed for 3,800 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2012 and left Clemson as the ACC record holder in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

But it was that spring game that showed Boyd and Morris what the Tigers’ quarterback had to work on for the next three seasons to live up to expectations.

That’s a rule for the rest of your life. Don’t let the spring game cause too much excitement or too much disappointment, right? Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last week as he prepared his team for his 15e spring game.

I should have known better because we would have seen that before unknown players ranting wildly in the spring game or future stars giving relatively poor performances.

Fans of Swinney and Clemsons have seen plenty of both over the past 14 spring games, including some memorable performances that helped launch successful careers and others that led to careers that never really took off.

But every year at the spring game, fans get excited about a running back third team chipping away at some nice runs or a backup safety that has a Pick 6, which is fine. It’s fun to try and identify potential impact players, but remember that spring games are more glorified scrimmages than games.

Experimenting with different formations is often the order of the day, with veteran starters regularly taking the bench early to help younger players gain experience.

Much of the focus on Saturday will obviously be on Clemson’s quarterbacks, particularly Klubnik and Vizzina. Klubnik flashed in the ACC Championship Game last year, but has only one career start to his name, while Vizzina is a freshman who just enrolled in January, so there’s still a learning curve to navigate.

By all accounts, Klubnik has been a fast-paced study, and both Swinney and Riley have been effusive in their praise of the up-and-coming sophomore.

Cades was great, Swinney said. Just great all spring.

You can bet fans want to be impressed, but if any of the young quarterbacks are experiencing some growing pains on Saturday, it’s best not to worry. You probably shouldn’t pay too much attention to what unfolds during an intrasquad scrimmage in April.

In September it can clearly be different.

That’s what Tajh Boyd taught me.

