What Payton Pierces’ Commitment Means for Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — James Laurinaitis isn’t technically in charge of Ohio State’s linebacker room just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before he is and he’s already begun to see what the benefits of doing so could be.
He is a former Buckeye who was a three-time All-American linebacker under Jim Tressel and went on to launch an NFL career. Now he’s back in Columbus as a graduate assistant with endless possibilities. He’s right where Brian Hartline was in 2017 when he joined the Urban Meyers staff as a graduate assistant. A year later, he landed the wide receiver space in an interim role, setting the stage for a record-breaking 2018 year before Ryan Day gave him the job full-time in 2019.
Four years later, he’s arguably the best assistant coach in college football and is responsible for one of the deepest wide reception areas the sport has ever seen, and he’s just getting started.
Chances are, four years from now, we’ll be able to apply the exact same description to Laurinaitis, and that begins with Payton Pierce’s dedication.
The four-star linebacker topped Notre Dame just four months ago. Laurinaitis played a big part in why, even though he was only a graduate assistant there too, and Pierce wasn’t alone. Then Laurinaitis came home and brought all that momentum for Pierce and a few others along with him.
Pierce’s commitment is the first step in improving linebacker recruiting and development in the state of Ohio. The returns haven’t been bad, they just haven’t necessarily maximized as one might think. Al Washington was in charge of the linebackers for the first three years of the Ryan Day era and he did a good job. He closed out the state at a time when Ohio was producing major linebacker prospects. The only problem is that he didn’t do much more than that.
Since Teradja Mitchell and KVaughan Pope were brought into the class of 2018, Cody Simon was the only linebacker the Buckeyes signed who didn’t come from their backyard, as a top 100 New Jersey recruit in the first class of 2020. The others were Tommy Eichenberg and Cade Stover in 2019, Reid Carrico in 2021, CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers in 2022, Arvell Reese in 2023 and fellow 2024 commit Garrett Stover.
That list comes with some caveats. Stover is now a tight end, while Steele Chambers arrived as a running back, but is now a linebacker as a kid from Georgia. Mitchell Melton (jack/defensive end) and Kourt Williams (safety) were both classified as high school linebackers, but they are not now and their current positions were always possibilities during their recruiting.
All of that has left OSU’s linebacker room as the most Ohio-centric of any position group on the roster. That can be viewed as both a positive and a negative, especially if you’ve spent multiple cycles meeting national goals in the process. Bringing in someone like Laurinaitis who has quickly built a reputation among recruits, even if he’s not yet in charge of the room, could help turn those setbacks around. Pierce will be the first non-Ohio linebacker to come to Columbus since Days first class and chances are he won’t be the last.
Ohio State needs a Brian Hartline on defense. Perhaps it found one in Laurinaitis, who totally agrees with the idea of it. The first step was to get him back into the building. Now he is completing step two by letting others go with him
Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2024.
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2023/04/what-payton-pierces-commitment-means-to-ohio-state-football-buckeyes-recruiting.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
