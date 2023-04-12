No. 39 men’s tennis earns MAC Freedom victory over FDU-Florham





Next game: New York University 14-04-2023 | 3:30 pm April 14 (Fri) / 3:30 p.m New York University History MADISON, New Jersey (April 11, 2023) No. 39 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis earned their ninth consecutive 9-0 conference win, this time over FDU-Florham on Tuesday afternoon on the FDU tennis courts. Stevens improved to 5-0 in conference play and 9-6 overall. The Ducks are now 8-1 all-time against the Devils, including winning the last eight. FDU-Florham dropped to 4-3 overall and lost their first conference game of the year as they are now 2-1 in MAC Freedom play. The Devils could only win one set against the Ducks on the day thanks to Tyler Crook in the first singles. Sophomore Olof Persson and junior Aashi Kulakarni got the Ducks off to a good start with a solid 8-4 win in the first doubles over Crook and Joni Carasso. sophomore Vivek Harinarayan and freshmen Max William Kanz made it 2 for 2 with another 8-4 win on second doubles over Zach Puccia and Brandon Schwartz. Junior Andrew He teamed with sophomore Troy Zhang to close out the sweep with an 8-2 victory over Ronald Duval and Matthew Emery. When the game turned to singles, the Ducks sneaked a win on line one while comfortably winning the other five lines. Kulakarni matched Crook and Kulakarni won set one 6-4. Crook then came back to take set two 7-6. In the third set tiebreak, Kulakarni defeated Crook 10–8 to secure the win. Harinarayan, who ranks 22nd in the region, posted an impressive 6-3, 6-0 decision on line two over Carasso as he beat Puccia 6-1, 7-6 on line three. Kanz continued the strong play with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Duval on line four. Freshman Timothy Lau picked up another win for the Ducks on line five on the day with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emery. sophomore Sebastian Wroe rounded out the streak of victories for the Ducks by defeating Karanveer Saini 6-1, 6-2 for his first singles win since February 19. Next one: No. 39 Men’s Tennis returns to the courts on Friday, April 14 with a home game against NYU. The Ducks are 7-5 all-time against the Violets, including winning the last three games. The contest will be a contest for mental health awareness. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

