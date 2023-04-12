Canada beats US at women’s hockey worlds, extends rivalry win streak





Canada defeated the USA 4–3 after a nine-round shootout to close out group play at the Women’s Hockey World Cup and extend its win streak in the rivalry to five games, matching the longest run over the USA in 13 year. Jamie Lee RattrayCanada’s 13th forward, potted the shootout winner after the teams went scoreless against goaltenders in seven consecutive rounds Ann Rene Desbiens (29th birthday Monday) and Aerin Frankel. In the third period, the US scored twice off Desbiens in the last 39 seconds to force overtime. Sarah Fillier, Marie Phillip Poulin And Laura Stacy scored in regulation for the hosts in Brampton, Ontario. According to Hockey Canada, Canada achieved its 100th all-time win against the US in the inaugural World Championships in 1990. (Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have historically differed on the all-time head-to-head record.) They’re loaded, US head coach John Wroblewski said of Canada, according to The Associated Press. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re skilled. I am super proud of our girls for keeping them at bay and then able to take our swings. Hannah Bilka, Hillary Knight And Amanda Kessel scored for the USA, with a largely new roster with no 2018 Olympic gold medalistsKendall Coyne Schofield(pregnant) and Brianna Decker(retired in March) and the number 1 goalkeepers of the last two Olympics Maddie RooneyAndAlex Cavallini which the team failed to make it to during a trial camp at the end of March. Canada led 2–1 deep into the third period until Stacey scored an empty net goal with 2:27 left. Knight cut the deficit to one with 39 seconds remaining, followed by Kessels’ equalizing goal with 3.4 seconds remaining. Canada, the reigning Olympic and World champion, earned the top seed in Thursday’s quarterfinals, where it will play Germany, Sweden, Hungary or France. The second-placed US gets Germany, Sweden or Hungary. Canada and the US meet again in Sunday’s final if they each win their next two games. Last summer, Canada repeated as world champions by beating the US in the final, six months after beating the US in the Olympic final. Canada is on its longest streak of world titles since winning all five Olympic or World titles between 1999 and 2004. The Canadians have a five-game win streak against the Americans overall, taking this season’s seven-game rivalry streak from three to nil. Their 5-0 win in the decider in February was their biggest win over the US since 2005. The last time Canada had more than five wins over the USA was in 2009-10 when it won six in a row, culminating in a 2-0 shutout in the Vancouver Olympic final. Were so young, Wroblewski said, according to the AP. There has to be faith in that room that they can play with them and hopefully beat them one day. Hopefully that’s Sunday when we earn our way into the gold medal game. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk JAMIE LEE RATTRAY SCORES THE SHOOTOUT WINNER FOR CANADA #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/ePvJHg87Ds TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 11, 2023

