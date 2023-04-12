Shockers fall in Oklahoma – Wichita State Athletics





Next game: at Tulane 14-04-2023 | 6:00 PM April 14 (Fri) / 6:00 PM bee Tulane History NORMAN, Okla. — Wichita State lost to Oklahoma 8-1 in a weekday game on Tuesday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (18-16) scored one run in the first, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the eighth to take the lead and hold the Shockers (18-14) to one run on seven hits. Payton Tolle provided the Wichita State offense with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to make it 1-1, but Wichita State was unable to score again despite adding three more hits in the inning. Tolle also doubled and competed Jade Gustafson with multi-hit efforts on the night. Nate Snead was outstanding in his first career start for WSU and held the Sooners without a hit through three innings of work. He allowed one unearned run, walked one and struckout one. Seven Shocker relievers followed Snead into the game, including the right-hander’s first appearance of the season Patrick Dunn . Jace miner , Michael Mulhollon , Matt Wilkinson And Nate Adler all had scoreless performances. Robert Krantz struckout four in 1.2 frames, marking a career best. Carter Campbell (4-3) earned the win for the Sooners with two scoreless innings in relief while Caden Favors (2-4) took the loss to the Shockers by allowing four runs after Snead entered the game. The Shockers return to the American Athletic Conference this weekend with a three-game series on the road in Tulane. The first throw from New Orleans is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

