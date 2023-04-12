Sports
Kliff Kingsbury joins USC’s football coaching staff
His first stint at USC lasted 34 days, a month-long layover as offensive coordinator on his way to Arizona and the NFL. In January 2019, Kliff Kingsbury barely had time to unpack his bags at Heritage Hall when the Cardinals came along and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Four years after leaving, Kingsbury has returned to LA
This time he doesn’t call plays. He won’t even be a full-time member of the USC coaching staff. Kingsbury joins Coach Lincoln Riley’s staff as a senior offensive analyst, working with the Trojan quarterbacks in a support role.
Riley called his arrival another example of true [USC is] under supervision.
He sees the opportunity that this is now, Riley said Tuesday. That’s a cool statement for our program, that a guy like that would want to come and play this role and help this program take another big step, and he recognizes what’s going on.
Kingsbury should be well suited to his new role. A prolific quarterback at Texas Tech, he has amassed an extensive list of veteran passers who have spent time under his wing. He teamed up with Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, and Kyler Murray at the Cardinals, earning a reputation as an airstrike expert and developer of quarterbacks along the way.
At USC, he is expected to work closely with Caleb Williams, giving the reigning Heisman Trophy winner another valuable voice in the Trojans quarterbacks room.
The opportunity to add Kingsbury began last month with a friendly check-in between Riley and Kingsbury. Riley had already spoken to a number of candidates to replace Will Harriger, an offensive analyst who left for a job with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. But he had yet to find the right person.
Then Kingsbury came to town.
I casually asked Kliff if it would be something he’d be interested in and described it to him, Riley said. And he thought about it for a while. I thought it was a good fit for both parties in the end. He’s obviously familiar with our attack, he’s familiar with many members of our staff, so I think that definitely made sense.
For Kingsbury, USC also provides a soft landing after a steep fall from grace as coach of the Cardinals. Just 13 months ago, ahead of his fourth season with Arizona, Kingsbury signed a contract extension with the Cardinals through 2027. He had just taken the team to the playoffs.
The relationship quickly soured from there as Arizona slid to a 4-13 finish last season. Kingsbury was sacked shortly afterwards.
Conditions are vaguely similar to the first time Kingsbury landed at USC. When he agreed to join Coach Clay Helton’s staff as USC’s offensive coordinator in December 2018, Kingsbury had recently been fired by Texas Tech. Four of his six seasons as coach of the Red Raiders set records under .500. Prior to that, he had served brief periods as a coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston.
Yet his reputation as a passing guru preceded him when he applied to USC. Kingsbury was one of the hottest names in the coaching market. His appointment was seen at the time as a coup for Helton and embattled athletic director Lynn Swann, both of whom were under fire after a disastrous 2018 season.
His early departure only fanned those flames. Kingsbury resigned from his role as offensive coordinator to interview with the New York Jets and Cardinals. He opted for the latter team, prompting the USC to look for a new coordinator.
I thought that was an incredible opportunity with Coach Helton, Mr. Swann, that program, that tradition, Kingsbury said at the time, but this is just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
The Trojans eventually settled on Graham Harrell, another former Texas Tech quarterback. He lasted three seasons as offensive coordinator at USC before Riley, a third consecutive former Red Raiders quarterback, took over as coach for the 2022 season. Kingsbury spent the next four seasons working with Murray, a quarterback who helped coach Riley to a Heisman Trophy in Oklahoma.
The two carriage paths were already intertwined. Kingsbury was a senior quarterback in Lubbock, Texas, setting records at the helm of coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense when Riley first joined the Red Raiders as a walk-on.
They would grow even closer when Arizona lined up Murray and opened a line of communication to discuss their shared student and his progress.
Now their paths will cross again as Kingsbury returns to LA, this time as part of Riley’s staff and with lower stakes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/usc/story/2023-04-11/kliff-kingsbury-to-join-usc-football-coaching-staff
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Erdogan promises to relieve citizens
- Salukis finish 8th at Brickyard Collegiate
- Burnout rates in Australia’s not-for-profit sector
- 4.4 earthquake hits Lake County
- The new education policy meets the demands of modern and developed India (PM Modi)
- YouTube sets starting price of $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions
- Local teachers are conducting a Nauru NOC coaching course for the first time
- Cyclone Freddy: When a community stood up for its people
- ‘I’m tired’: Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
- Port Angeles High School’s Robin Hood Parody Premieres This Weekend
- Horrific aftermath of Myanmar junta airstrike that kills 100 in central Sagaing region
- Patients with tick bites advised to see GP if unwell after TBE detected in UK