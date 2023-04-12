Kliff Kingsbury joins USC’s football coaching staff

His first stint at USC lasted 34 days, a month-long layover as offensive coordinator on his way to Arizona and the NFL. In January 2019, Kliff Kingsbury barely had time to unpack his bags at Heritage Hall when the Cardinals came along and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Four years after leaving, Kingsbury has returned to LA

This time he doesn’t call plays. He won’t even be a full-time member of the USC coaching staff. Kingsbury joins Coach Lincoln Riley’s staff as a senior offensive analyst, working with the Trojan quarterbacks in a support role.

Riley called his arrival another example of true [USC is] under supervision.

He sees the opportunity that this is now, Riley said Tuesday. That’s a cool statement for our program, that a guy like that would want to come and play this role and help this program take another big step, and he recognizes what’s going on.

Kingsbury should be well suited to his new role. A prolific quarterback at Texas Tech, he has amassed an extensive list of veteran passers who have spent time under his wing. He teamed up with Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, and Kyler Murray at the Cardinals, earning a reputation as an airstrike expert and developer of quarterbacks along the way.

At USC, he is expected to work closely with Caleb Williams, giving the reigning Heisman Trophy winner another valuable voice in the Trojans quarterbacks room.

The opportunity to add Kingsbury began last month with a friendly check-in between Riley and Kingsbury. Riley had already spoken to a number of candidates to replace Will Harriger, an offensive analyst who left for a job with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. But he had yet to find the right person.

Then Kingsbury came to town.

I casually asked Kliff if it would be something he’d be interested in and described it to him, Riley said. And he thought about it for a while. I thought it was a good fit for both parties in the end. He’s obviously familiar with our attack, he’s familiar with many members of our staff, so I think that definitely made sense.

Then-Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with quarterback Kyler Murray during an October game. Kingsbury has a reputation as a passing guru. (Abbie Parr/Associated Press)

For Kingsbury, USC also provides a soft landing after a steep fall from grace as coach of the Cardinals. Just 13 months ago, ahead of his fourth season with Arizona, Kingsbury signed a contract extension with the Cardinals through 2027. He had just taken the team to the playoffs.

The relationship quickly soured from there as Arizona slid to a 4-13 finish last season. Kingsbury was sacked shortly afterwards.

Conditions are vaguely similar to the first time Kingsbury landed at USC. When he agreed to join Coach Clay Helton’s staff as USC’s offensive coordinator in December 2018, Kingsbury had recently been fired by Texas Tech. Four of his six seasons as coach of the Red Raiders set records under .500. Prior to that, he had served brief periods as a coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston.

Yet his reputation as a passing guru preceded him when he applied to USC. Kingsbury was one of the hottest names in the coaching market. His appointment was seen at the time as a coup for Helton and embattled athletic director Lynn Swann, both of whom were under fire after a disastrous 2018 season.

His early departure only fanned those flames. Kingsbury resigned from his role as offensive coordinator to interview with the New York Jets and Cardinals. He opted for the latter team, prompting the USC to look for a new coordinator.

I thought that was an incredible opportunity with Coach Helton, Mr. Swann, that program, that tradition, Kingsbury said at the time, but this is just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

The Trojans eventually settled on Graham Harrell, another former Texas Tech quarterback. He lasted three seasons as offensive coordinator at USC before Riley, a third consecutive former Red Raiders quarterback, took over as coach for the 2022 season. Kingsbury spent the next four seasons working with Murray, a quarterback who helped coach Riley to a Heisman Trophy in Oklahoma.

The two carriage paths were already intertwined. Kingsbury was a senior quarterback in Lubbock, Texas, setting records at the helm of coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense when Riley first joined the Red Raiders as a walk-on.

They would grow even closer when Arizona lined up Murray and opened a line of communication to discuss their shared student and his progress.

Now their paths will cross again as Kingsbury returns to LA, this time as part of Riley’s staff and with lower stakes.