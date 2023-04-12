Marlburian accidentally becomes international T20 cricket umpire





Marlboro Express Rana Stevens, a staff sergeant of the New Zealand Defense Force at Base Woodbourne, has become an official T20 international referee.

A New Zealand Defense Force staff sergeant based at Base Woodbourne has become the first Marlburian to officially umpire a T20 International men’s cricket match following an unexpected call-up in Fiji last month. Rana Stevens, an NZDF veteran with 29 years of service, headed to Fiji for the inaugural 2023 Pacific Island Cricket Challenge, held in Suva from March 9-19, under the impression that he would be collaborating, coaching and mentoring. But then he was asked if he could referee some matches. Sponsored by the Australian Defense Force, the tournament featured the national T20 cricket teams of Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Samoa, as well as a combined ANZAC Barbarians team made up of Australian and New Zealand defense personnel. Stevens said the highest level of cricket he had bowled before the call-up was NZDF matches. When he arrived in Fiji he was told that the tournament had no official and that the organizers had been told he was a certified referee. READ MORE:

He had been initially told by the organizers that he might have to play in the tournament with the ANZAC Barbarians, to which he replied “I like my cricket but I’m not even the best in my household”. And yes, there was a call. . . If you want me to referee, honey, I will, Stevens said. His first match on the international scene came when Fiji women played Papua New Guinea women on March 13, and Stevens said his family was watching the match live from his parents’ home in Spring Creek. Peter Meecham/Getty Images Marlburian Rana Stevens has now been added to a list with New Zealand international umpire Billy Bowden (pictured). He separated two more caps at the tournament, including the men’s semi-final between Vanuatu and Fiji on 17 March, which Vanuatu won by 26 points. The morning after his first men’s match, he said his name had already been added to the ESPNS list of people who had assisted a men’s T20 International, including New Zealanders Billy Bowden and Tony Hill. These are guys I grew up with and I never thought I’d ever be on the same list. . . I was just trying to mentally process what it means, he said. A fellow referee at the tournament told him you’re on quite the prestigious list. Rana, I don’t think you understand that right now, Stevens said. Born and raised in Kaikura and an old boy of Marlborough Boys College, he was now the 354th person on the list, the 12th New Zealander and the first Marlburian. Stevens, who thought he had more or less hit the mark with the Fiji call-up, said there were no plans for him to judge future international matches, but he was keen to continue umpiring for the Marlborough Cricket Association next season. NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson needs knee surgery and is “unlikely” to compete in the Cricket World Cup.

