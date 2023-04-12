Recruiting pipelines and the expansion of the Sooner empire

Have you ever heard of “back to the source”? Or “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”? These statements imply that if something has worked so far, you should keep doing it. The same rules apply to football recruiting in Oklahoma.

In the context of college football, a pipeline refers to an area of ​​the country where a football program has ties and personal connections that allow it to be the frontrunners in recruiting local talent.

For example, a long-standing recruiting pipeline for the Sooners has been the North Texas region. Players from this pipeline region include Trent Williams (Longview, TX), Marvin Mims (Frisco, Texas), Adrian Peterson (Palestine, Texas), Rhett Bomar (Grand Prairie, Texas), Billy Boogman, Jackson-Arnold And Peyton Bowen (all from Denton, TX, aka Norman 2.0).

Each program should be able to recruit the area of ​​its regional high schools; when establishing a stronghold in another region, however, it is better to choose national top talent. Blue-blood programs can recruit players on a national scale. When programs gain national recruiting status, they create “home away from home.”

The Sooners football program has established a number of pipelines across the country and Brent Venables’ staff is expanding the Sooners’ recruiting empire. The current pipeline states will prove invaluable when the Sooners transition to the SEC next summer, as they will prevail over other SEC powers in these areas.

On the other hand, OU will be up against a new region of the country and have to be busy busting an entrenched SEC pipeline if the Sooners are to stay sane in the recruiting world. Here are the current Sooner pipeline areas and the ones the Sooner staff want to capture.

The State of Oklahoma: This one is obvious and comes as no surprise. Each school should be able to recruit its home base. Rarely are the Sooners “off duty” in the Sooner State. Four of Sooner’s seven Heisman winners are residents of Oklahoma; Billy Vessels (Cleveland, Oklahoma), Steve Owens (Miami), Jason White (Tuttle), and Sam Bradford (Oklahoma City).

Also according op3.com, the Sooners have been able to sign the state’s top-rated recruit in 14 of the past 21 years, with a large majority of other prospects in the state also having OU offers. Equally important, in the years when Oklahoma’s top-rated recruit signed with an out-of-state school, no one signed with the same school. This indicates that no other program has been able to consistently invade the Sooner State and establish an external pipeline.

The Sooners have offered all five of the state’s current top-five recruits in the class of 2024. These recruits strongly consider OU as their college destination, with additional priority on 4-star DT Xadavian Sims (Durand).

The State of Texas: Traditionally, the Lone Star State has been viewed as a talent-rich geography that attracts numerous college programs. That’s easy to understand, because Texas is huge. However, with Texas in the Sooners’ recruiting (and geographic) backyard, it’s critical that the Sooners do well at state recruiting, and indeed they have.

Those Heisman winners we looked at earlier, the other three are from Texas: Billy Sims (Hooks, Texas), Baker Mayfield (Austin), and Kyler Murray (Allen). Texas high school football is considered one of the most, if not the most premieres in the country. Any program that wants to compete nationally in the recruiting game must gain prominence in Texas recruiting. Few have demonstrated a consistent pipeline across the state, as an outsider, like Oklahoma. 32.

Thirty-two current Sooners are from Texas. Several future recruits the Sooners are looking to bring in are from Texas, including the current QB commit for 2025 Kevin Sperry and recent verbal commit QB Michael Hawkins. The last three Texas-raised Sooner quarterbacks are starting and thriving in the NFL. The Sooners have set their sights on bringing in some top Texas talent in the 2024 recruiting class, such as RB Caden Durham (Duncanville), 5 star WR Bryant Wesco (Midlothian), W.R Zion Kerney (Missouri City), eventually 5-star LT Bennett Warren (Sugarland), 5 star CB Kobe Black (Waco), LB Peyton Pierce (Lucas) and S Jayden Hardy (Lewisville) among several others.

The State of Florida: The Sooners have seen recent success in the Sunshine State. Historically, the Sooners have also seen success in Florida state with names like Brendan Radley-Hiles (Bradenton), Mario Williams (plant city), Nick Bonito (Ft. Lauderdale), Davin Joseph (Hallandaal), Eric Striker (Suffering), Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Hollywood), and the legendary Torren Marshall (Miami).

Florida, like Texas, is an important place to have recruiting presence due to its population and high level of high school football competition. The Sooners also currently have strong ties in Florida with current players Derrick Le Blanc (kissimmee) R Mason-Thomas (kissimmee), Jayden Gibson (Winter Garden), Jade Davis (Ft. Lauderdale), Macari Vickers (Tallahassee), Jamarien Burt (Ocala) and Danny Stutsman (Windermere) all active contributors on the roster. The Sooners are currently hitting Florida hard on the recruiting path, with close contests for a 5-star defensive lineman and native Oklahoman David Stone (IMG Academy), RB Tovani Mizzell (Ft. Lauderdale), S Isiah Thomas (Clearwater) and LB Drew Woodaz (Tampa).

While the Sooners are a recruiting powerhouse, there are two specific areas where I see the program evolving in building a pipeline-rated recruit in Kansas City history in Adepoju Adebawore (North Kansas City, Missouri) along with 2023 assembled 4-star offensive tackle cayden green (Read Summit, Missouri). Typically, two recruits don’t make a pipeline a permanent fixture; however, these two seem different for two reasons. The first, Adebawore, has looked elite so far this spring, as has Green. Second, the Sooners have their sights set on, and in charge of, recruiting Kansas City’s next great football player, and equally impressive recruit on the defensive line, Williams Nwaneri (Lee’s Top North High School). The Sooners also have offers for other top KC area recruits, including the five-star WR Ryan Wingo, Jaden Reddell, Andrew Sprage (dedicated to Michigan…not over yet), Jayshawn RossAnd Kellen Lindstrom.

Arizona is the next state where the Sooners try to build a pipeline. Current Previous capture Jeremiah Newcombe becomes the first Arizona player on the Venables roster. Future Rather hopeful and 5 star Elijah Haast is also from Arizona.

Pipelines work because of the relationships coaches develop with local high school coaching staff and the trust built over a player’s career. Player X experiences a program and tells his friends back home (recruits X, Y, and Z) about their experiences. Word travels and relationships spread. Before you know it, your program will have the upper hand in recruiting and get first pick when hat selections happen. Recruiting is about relationships; the more fruitful the relationships are, the more pipeline states a program will develop.

Finally, the Sooners are in their final year of Big 12 play before moving to the SEC. With Oklahoma’s current pipeline strongholds mixed with new site creation, the Sooners should enter the SEC with a good recruiting base.

Combined with the elite recruiters of the Venables staff (Jay Valai, Jeff Lebby, DeMarco Murray and Miguel Chavis), these pipelines should allow Sooner Nation to expand its recruiting empire for centuries to come.